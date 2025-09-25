Goldeneye returning to theaters in 4K to celebrate James Bond Day on October 3

James Bond Day is around the corner, and to celebrate the suave international superspy’s anniversary, Goldeneye will return to cinemas for a limited engagement in gorgeous 4K! It’s been 30 years since the film’s initial release, making this James Bond Day a homecoming for fans of the legendary action and espionage franchise.

Directed by Martin Campbell, Goldeneye finds Bond (Pierce Brosnan) investigating the theft of a powerful secret defense system and the Russians looking to use it to nefarious ends. Brosnan stars as 007, with Sean Bean, Izabella Scorupco, Famke Janssen, Joe Don Baker, Judi Dench, and Robbie Coltrane leading the cast.

https://twitter.com/007/status/1971228216430919740

The following description hails from 007.com:

With a title referencing the name of Ian Fleming’s house in Jamaica, where he wrote the Bond novels, GoldenEye, released in 1995, marked Pierce Brosnan’s first outing as 007. A globe-trotting mission that sees Bond on the trail of a missing satellite weapons system, the Martin Campbell-directed spectacle perfectly balances contemporary, realistic concerns with old-school 007 adventure, humour, and glamour.

Pierce Brosnan’s introduction as 007 could not be more spectacular. As the film opens in 1986, Bond is infiltrating a top-secret Soviet nerve gas facility. Eschewing a parachute or abseiling, Bond swallow dives 640ft on a bungee, firing a piton gun into the facility’s roof and hauling himself down the remaining way. Death-defying and full of the swagger and bravado you only get with 007.

Since the Goldeneye screenings are part of a special event, seats are limited to participating cinemas. Here’s a list of territories and theaters where you can watch Goldeneye in 4K!

UK: Cineworld, Vue, Odeon

Poland: Multikino

Sweden: Filmstaden

Mexico: Cinemex

US: Alamo Drafthouse

How do you plan to spend James Bond Day this year? What do you think about yesterday’s news that Denis Villeneuve is searching for a “fresh face” when he chooses the next 007? How about the part where Bond is likely in his late 20s to early 30s in Bond 26? Some bold moves are being made in the world of James Bond, and we’re excited to see how it all shakes out. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.