Lionsgate releases details on the 4K Blu-ray of the Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari and Keanu Reeves film Good Fortune

Hot off the new exclusive clip just released and the announcement of the digital release, Lionsgate is now sharing the details of the physical media release with the upcoming 4K Blu-ray. According to Blu-ray.com, you’ll be able to bring it home when it hits retailers on December 9.

The description reads,

“In Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, GOOD FORTUNE, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) observes a struggling gig worker, Arj (Aziz Ansari), who is barely making ends meet in Los Angeles, and intervenes to show him that money can’t solve all his problems. Gabriel swaps Arj’s life with a wealthy venture capitalist, Jeff (Seth Rogen), but the plan backfires when Arj is convinced his newfound wealth has, in fact, solved all his problems. As Arj refuses to switch back, Jeff is left without his fortune, Gabriel loses his wings, and all three are forced to confront what it truly means to be human.”

Special Features:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Task Sergeant Ride-Along – Fandango at Home Exclusive – Discover the harsh realities faced by food delivery drivers alongside Aziz, and hear how their experiences contributed to shaping this story about wealth inequality.

Do You Want to Dance? – Apple Exclusive – Join renowned choreographer Michael Arnold as he puts the cast through their paces, teaching them fresh dance moves for the hilarious and unforgettable routines in this modern comedy.

Audio Commentary with Writer-Producer-Director Aziz Ansari and Producer Alan Yang – Explore Aziz Ansari’s latest comedy as the talented filmmakers take you behind the scenes of a story centered on love, friendship, and what it means to be human.

Life Swap: Making Good Fortune – Get to know the cast of this fresh and funny film brought to life by the comedic vision of Hollywood star Aziz Ansari.

The Los Angeles of Good Fortune – Travel along with the filmmakers through some of the iconic and real locations from the film that have a place in the hearts of Angelenos.

The Clothes Make the Man…and the Angel – Follow the costume department as they share the intricate process of creating the wardrobe and wings of Hollywood angel, Keanu Reeves.

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Technical Specs: