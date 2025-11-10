Good Fortune: Exclusive clip goes behind the scenes of the Keanu Reeves comedy, now available on digital

The comedy Good Fortune reached theatres last month, and now Lionsgate has given the film a premium digital release. (You can watch it on Amazon’s Prime Video RIGHT HERE.) To mark the occasion, we have been given an EXCLUSIVE clip from a behind-the-scenes featurette, and you can check it out in the embed above!

The film follows a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel who observes a struggling gig worker, Arj, who is barely making ends meet in Los Angeles, and intervenes to show him that money can’t solve all his problems. Gabriel swaps Arj’s life with a wealthy venture capitalist, Jeff, but the plan backfires when Arj is convinced his newfound wealth has, in fact, solved all his problems. As Arj refuses to switch back, Jeff is left without his fortune, Gabriel loses his wings, and all three are forced to confront what it truly means to be human . Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, Keke Palmer, and Keanu Reeves star. You can read our review at THIS LINK.

Good Fortune marks the directorial debut of actor/comedian Aziz Ansari after his first attempt at directing a movie, Being Mortal, was scrapped at Searchlight Pictures following inappropriate on-set behavior from Bill Murray. But Ansari used the controversy as an opportunity to get the other project – Good Fortune, that is – moving forward, taking advantage of Rogen’s gap in schedule. “I said, ‘Oh God, I can’t live in this woe-is-me moment.’ And so I called Seth. I said, ‘Hey, I know you’re supposed to be filming Being Mortal, so you’re free today. This is a sh*tty day for me. If you want to help me, read this, tell me if you want to do it.’” It’s cool that Ansari was able to bounce right over to Good Fortune, but I really hope he’ll be able to complete Being Mortal someday.

Will you be watching Good Fortune now that it has received a premium digital release? Take a look at our exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you have already seen the movie, let us know what you thought of it.