Green River Killer: David Arquette and Nick Stahl star in true crime serial killer thriller

Another day brings the announcement of another true crime-inspired project, this time a serial killer thriller called Green River Killer . David Arquette (Scream) and Nick Stahl (Disturbing Behavior) star in the film, which recently wrapped production in Washington and Idaho and deals with the hunt for serial killer Gary Ridgway.

Directed by Johnny J. Tabor (Winter: Battleground) from a screenplay by Timothy Michael Hayes (Mary), Green River Killer has the following synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the Pacific Northwest in the early 1980s, the story follows two conflicted detectives (Arquette and Stahl) as they descend into the murky depths of an investigation that would define their careers and haunt their lives. As they pursue a predator who blends seamlessly into everyday life, a man who is no one and everyone. The line between justice and obsession blurs, revealing the true cost of confronting evil. Arquette and Stahl are joined in the cast by Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men), Rainey Qualley (Shut In), Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul), Robert Belushi (According to Jim), Kevin Makely (Any Bullet Will Do), Lew Temple (The Third Saturday in October), and Costas Mandylor (Saw VI), with Mitchell Bourke (One Perfect Match) playing serial killer Ted Bundy.

Deadline notes that ‘The Green River Killer’ was the name given to infamous U.S. serial killer Gary Leon Ridgway who was convicted of murdering forty-nine women between 1982 and 1998. At the time of his arrest in 2001, he was believed to be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. Most of Ridgway’s victims were sex workers or other women in vulnerable circumstances.

Tabor told Deadline, “ What drew me to this story was how long it haunted those who lived it. For twenty years, investigators carried the weight of a case that seemed endless, refusing to let it be forgotten. Working with the production team from Macova Media gave me the opportunity to tell this story not to glorify a killer, but to honor the men and women who never gave up and to bring justice to those who no longer had a voice. I was lucky enough to be graced with an incredible cast ensemble who gave everything to bring that truth to life. “

