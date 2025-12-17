Uncharted territory may be humanity’s last hope in the new trailer for Greenland 2: Migration

Greenland 2: Migration is heading for a January 9, 2026 theatrical release. Today, a new trailer for the upcoming film dropped online and can be seen in the embed above. We get a better look at what the story deals with this time around. As the title suggests, now that the survivors have escaped the initial doom of the first film, their hideaway is no longer safe. There is talk of humanity’s salvation being centered around “The Crater” and that’s where our main family now journeys toward.

Waugh directed this one from a screenplay by Mitchell LaFortune and the first movie’s writer Chris Sparling. Here’s the synopsis: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family as they’re forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin reprise the roles of John and Allison Garrity, with Roman Griffin Davis taking over the role of Nathan Garrity from Roger Dale Floyd. Also in the cast are Amber Rose Revah (The Punisher), Sophie Thompson (Gosford Park), Trond Fausa Aurvåg (The Bothersome Man), and William Abadie (Emily in Paris).

When Greenland 2: Migration was being shopped around, it became a hot commodity. The post-apocalyptic movie was sold in the biggest deal to occur at the Cannes virtual market, with STX making a massive $75 million deal. Domestic rights for the film were bought for $25 million, while STX will also take all international rights from Anton in a pact that hits around $50 million. Multiple streamers were trying to snag the sequel, and STX made sure to be first in line for it. STX distributed the original movie and they had a matching option to grab the sequel. Producing this installment are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures, Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois, G-BASE’s Butler and Alan Siegel, and CineMachine’s Brendon Boyea. Executive producers are Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson and Sam Brown for STX Entertainment, Ric Roman Waugh for CineMachine, and Chris Sparling.

