Greenland 2: Migration lands January 2026 release date

Lionsgate has announced the release date for Greenland 2: Migration. The post-apocalyptic survival sequel starring Gerard Butler will arrive on January 9, 2026.

The logline reads: “In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family as they’re forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home.” In addition to Butler, the sequel also stars Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Ric Roman Waugh returns to direct from a script by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling.

Greenland: Migration receives official rating from the MPA

Despite being released at the height of the pandemic, the first film was quite successful, grossing $52.3 million on a budget of just $35 million. The film performed even stronger upon its release on PVOD and was a popular title on Max. Greenland centered around a family fighting for survival as a planet-destroying comet races to Earth. As you might be able to tell from the sequel’s synopsis, ol’ Earth didn’t fare too well.

Producer Sébastien Raybaud expressed his excitement when the sequel started shooting last year, “We are thrilled to have Gerard, Morena and Ric back on board for Greenland: Migration to show the audiences what happened next to the Garrity family. To be back working with the teams at G-BASE, Thunder Road, CineMachine and STX, we know the next installment will be just as captivating as the first.” Sam Brown, president of STX added, “The success of Greenland showcased in a narratively and visually compelling way what one man will do to protect and provide for his family against the most cataclysmic of odds. We could not be more excited to be continuing the Garrity’s harrowing story with Gerry, Morena, Ric and all of our wonderful producers and partners around the world.

Our own Chris Bumbray was a fan of the first Greenland movie, which he called Gerard Butler’s “best all-around film since Olympus Has Fallen.” You can check out his full review right here.

Source: Variety
