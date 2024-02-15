Greenland sequel is set to start filming in April with Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin returning

In 2020, audiences would watch a global disaster unfold in front of their eyes, and ironically, that year would also bring us the disaster movie Greenland. Ric Roman Waugh’s thriller starred Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin and follows a family’s struggle to get to emergency proceedings as they’re selected for shelter from the impending doom of a comet hurling toward our planet. Unlike most disaster films, this story was told from the perspective of everyday citizens simply trying to evade the crazy panic of the population in order to seek refuge. Talks of a sequel have been going on for a while and Deadline now reports that Greenland: Migration is set to film this April with the cast returning along with Ric Roman Waugh and screenwriter Chris Sparling. Sparling co-writes this entry with Mitchell Lafortune. The plot, according to Deadline, reads, “The Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker after the comet ‘Clarke’ decimated the earth and the family embarks on a harrowing journey across the wasteland of Europe to find a new home”.

Producing this installment are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures, Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois, G-BASE’s Butler and Alan Siegel, and CineMachine’s Brendon Boyea. Executive producers are Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson and Sam Brown for STX Entertainment, Ric Roman Waugh for CineMachine and Chris Sparling.

Producer Sébastien Raybaud expresses his excitement, “We are thrilled to have Gerard, Morena and Ric back on board for Greenland: Migration to show the audiences what happened next to the Garrity family. To be back working with the teams at G-BASE, Thunder Road, CineMachine and STX, we know the next installment will be just as captivating as the first.” Sam Brown, president of STX adds, “The success of Greenland showcased in a narratively and visually compelling way what one man will do to protect and provide for his family against the most cataclysmic of odds. We could not be more excited to be continuing the Garrity’s harrowing story with Gerry, Morena, Ric and all of our wonderful producers and partners around the world.”