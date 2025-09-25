Greenland 2: Migration trailer shows Gerard Butler surviving in the aftermath of a comet strike

At one point, the 2020 disaster film Greenland was going to be directed by Neill Blomkamp, with Chris Evans attached to star. Blomkamp and Evans quickly moved on, and the project ended up being a collaboration between director Ric Roman Waugh and actor Gerard Butler, who have also worked on Angel Has Fallen and Kandahar together. Things worked out, with Greenland being well-received (you can read an 8/10 review by JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray at THIS LINK) and successful enough that the sequel Greenland 2: Migration is now heading for a January 9, 2026 theatrical release. Today, a trailer for the upcoming film dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Waugh directed this one from a screenplay by Mitchell LaFortune and the first movie’s writer Chris Sparling. Here’s the synopsis: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family as they’re forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin reprise the roles of John and Allison Garrity, with Roman Griffin Davis taking over the role of Nathan Garrity from Roger Dale Floyd. Also in the cast are Amber Rose Revah (The Punisher), Sophie Thompson (Gosford Park), Trond Fausa Aurvåg (The Bothersome Man), and William Abadie (Emily in Paris).

When Greenland 2: Migration was being shopped around, it became a hot commodity. The post-apocalyptic movie was sold in the biggest deal to occur at the Cannes virtual market, with STX making a massive $75 million deal. Domestic rights for the film were bought for $25 million, while STX will also take all international rights from Anton in a pact that hits around $50 million. Multiple streamers were trying to snag the sequel, and STX made sure to be first in line for it. STX distributed the original movie and they had a matching option to grab the sequel. Producing this installment are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures, Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois, G-BASE’s Butler and Alan Siegel, and CineMachine’s Brendon Boyea. Executive producers are Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson and Sam Brown for STX Entertainment, Ric Roman Waugh for CineMachine, and Chris Sparling.

Are you a fan of Greenland, and are you looking forward to Greenland 2: Migration? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.