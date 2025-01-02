Grizzly Night: Charles Esten, Brec Bassinger, Oded Fehr, & more star in fact-based nature run amok movie

The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that production has wrapped on Grizzly Night, a fact-based “nature run amok” movie that marks the first feature project for a newly launched production company called FourJFilms. The film stars Charles Esten (Outer Banks), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Oded Fehr (The Mummy), Jack Griffo (The Thundermans), Josh Zuckerman (Oppenheimer), Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Matt Lintz (Ms. Marvel).

Directed by Burke Doeren, Grizzly Night centers on the courageous actions of a young Glacier National Park ranger to help keep visitors safe amid two grizzly bear attacks in the summer of 1967 .

Doeren and Kellie Doeren of 22 Waves Creative are producing the film with Lauren Call. Tyson Call, the founder of FourJFilms, serves as an executive producer. Grizzly Night filmed outside of Park City, Utah, and The Hollywood Reporter notes that FourJFilms “aims to prioritize productions that will shoot in Utah, with a focus on independent filmmakers and message-driven dramas.”

Tyson Call provided the following statement: “ We are thrilled to share Grizzly Night with audiences. This project is the culmination of years of passion and dedication, and I am excited to continue creating impactful stories through this new production company. Collaborating with such a talented cast and crew, as well as working alongside Burke, Kellie and Lauren, has been a remarkable journey. “

Burke Doeren added, “ Grizzly Night is a film that carries an important message of respecting nature and wildlife — and that’s absolutely what drew us to want to tell this story as a feature film. We only have one planet, and we need to respect it and the animals who inhabit it with us. We’re very thankful that our brilliant cast and crew connected so deeply with this story and that we’re able to bring it to the screen. “

While it doesn’t sound like this will be quite the rampaging, bloodthirsty bear movie I would like to see (you know, something along the lines of Grizzly and Cocaine Bear), it could still turn out to be something interesting.

Are you interested in Grizzly Night? Let us know by leaving a comment below.