The Evilry: Mayan Lopez joins the cast of supernatural thriller

Mayan Lopez, who stars with her dad George Lopez on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs Lopez (which the Lopez duo also created with showrunner Debby Wolfe), has signed on to join the cast of the supernatural coming-of-age thriller The Evilry , Deadline reports. Lopez will also be an executive producer on the film, which sees her taking on the role of Aimee, a character who runs a spiritual bookstore.

Back in August, it was announced that Stargirl star Brec Bassinger, who also has a lead role in the upcoming, long-awaited Final Destination sequel Final Destination: Bloodlines (a.k.a. Final Destination 6), had signed on to star in this film, with her co-stars set to include Elena Kampouris (Children of the Corn), Dylan Walsh (Superman & Lois), Marissa Reyes (Ganymede), Evan Ross (The Loneliest Boy in the World), Tony Pierce (The Bodyguard), and Teri Polo (the Meet the Parents franchise). In September, we learned that Billy Zane (Dead Calm) had joined the cast, and in October it was revealed that three-time Oscar nominee (and one time winner) Faye Dunaway (Network) is also in there. In fact, Dunaway’s character Anastasia runs the spiritual bookstore with Lopez’s Aimee.

Alexander Garcia is directing The Evilry from his own script. The story involves a visiting relative, played by Kampouris, who is harboring a dark secret. Dunaway’s character is said to be a spiritualist in the town, who acts as a bridge of enlightenment coming to the aid of Crystal (Bassinger) guiding her to the revelation behind her cousin (Kampouris) and her Dark Secret.

Writer/director Garcia is producing The Evilry under his Multi-Valence Productions banner, alongside his producing partners Joanna Quezada, Mike Nease, and Chris Bradds. Anne Stimac, Fabian Alomar, David Bertolino, and Jason Baker are also producing, with Scott Huneryager of ZaZa Rev Motion Pictures and William Day Frank serving as executive producers. As mentioned, Lopez is an executive producer as well. Garcia is just getting his writing/directing/producing career rolling. He’s currently in post-production on a skateboarding romance called Crushed It! and has multiple projects in pre-production: the skateboarding fantasy film Skate God, the mystery Gallatin 6, and the horror film He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not.

