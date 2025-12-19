Grizzly Night trailer: fact-based nature run amok movie gets a January release

Almost exactly one year ago, it was announced that production had wrapped on Grizzly Night , a fact-based “nature run amok” movie that marks the first feature project for a newly launched production company called FourJFilms. The film stars Charles Esten (Outer Banks), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Oded Fehr (The Mummy), Jack Griffo (The Thundermans), Josh Zuckerman (Oppenheimer), Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Matt Lintz (Ms. Marvel)… and now, we know when we’re going to have the chance to see it. Saban Films will be giving Grizzly Night a digital and VOD release on January 30th – and with that date right around the corner, a trailer for the film has dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Synopsis

Directed by Burke Doeren, Grizzly Night has the following synopsis: Based on true events, this terrifying survival thriller follows a rookie park ranger thrust into the fight of her life when Glacier National Park becomes the scene of deadly grizzly attacks. As panic spreads and communication breaks down, she must lead a group of frightened strangers through the darkness, confronting both the untamed wilderness and her own fears. What begins as a quiet summer evening turns into a night of chaos that changes the nation’s understanding of wildlife forever.

Doeren and Kellie Doeren of 22 Waves Creative are producing the film with Lauren Call. Tyson Call, the founder of FourJFilms, serves as an executive producer. Grizzly Night filmed outside of Park City, Utah, and The Hollywood Reporter has noted that FourJFilms “aims to prioritize productions that will shoot in Utah, with a focus on independent filmmakers and message-driven dramas.”

Producer Quotes

Tyson Call provided the following statement: “ We are thrilled to share Grizzly Night with audiences. This project is the culmination of years of passion and dedication, and I am excited to continue creating impactful stories through this new production company. Collaborating with such a talented cast and crew, as well as working alongside Burke, Kellie and Lauren, has been a remarkable journey. “ Burke Doeren added, “ Grizzly Night is a film that carries an important message of respecting nature and wildlife — and that’s absolutely what drew us to want to tell this story as a feature film. We only have one planet, and we need to respect it and the animals who inhabit it with us. We’re very thankful that our brilliant cast and crew connected so deeply with this story and that we’re able to bring it to the screen. “

At first, it didn’t sound like this would be quite the rampaging, bloodthirsty bear movie I would like to see (you know, something along the lines of Grizzly and Cocaine Bear), but the trailer indicates that there is going to be a good amount of rampaging, bloodthirsty bear action after all.

What did you think of the Grizzly Night trailer? Will you be watching this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.