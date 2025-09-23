Guillermo del Toro says Frankenstein “closes the cycle” and his next project will be very different

Guillermo del Toro has wanted to make his Frankenstein movie for decades, and thanks to Netflix, he finally got the chance to bring his passion project to life. But what comes next will be very different, as the director told Empire that the film “closes the cycle.“
“If you look at the lineage, from Cronos to The Devil’s Backbone, to Pan’s Labyrinth to Crimson Peak to this, this is an evolution of a certain type of aesthetic, and a certain type of rhythm, and a certain type of empathy,” he said. “I feel like I need a change, [but] you never know. The day after tomorrow, I may want to do Jekyll & Hyde, or whatever. But right now, my desire is to try and do something very different.“
One project which remains on del Toro’s bucket list, and will likely stay there, is At The Mountains Of Madness. “It’s too big, too crazy, too R-rated, I guess,” he said. “And to be completely candid, I don’t know that I want to do it after this.“
Del Toro did tease one of his next projects a few weeks ago, which would reunite him with Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac. “I’m writing a project to do with Oscar,” he said. “I’m writing it right now, and it’s called Fury, and essentially it’s going back to [the] sort of thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley — very cruel, very violent. Like My Dinner with Andre but [with] killing people after each course.“
Our own Chris Bumbray caught Frankenstein at the Toronto International Film Festival, and while he said the film was impressive, it wasn’t quite the masterpiece he was hoping it would be. “While I can’t quite call this my favorite Frankenstein adaptation, I’ll admit the overly drawn-out first half tested my patience,” he wrote. “Still, once the movie finds its footing, the second half is close to brilliant. Even if it’s uneven and slow to start, it ultimately blossoms into something powerful, a film that demands to be seen. It may take longer than it should to arrive at its peak, but when it does, it’s a striking reminder of what happens when a filmmaker is granted the freedom to pursue an undiluted vision. Del Toro has earned that privilege, and the result, while imperfect, is still essential viewing.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.