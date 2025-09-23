Guillermo del Toro says Frankenstein “closes the cycle” and his next project will be very different

Guillermo del Toro has wanted to make his Frankenstein movie for decades, and thanks to Netflix, he finally got the chance to bring his passion project to life. But what comes next will be very different, as the director told Empire that the film “ closes the cycle. “

“ If you look at the lineage, from Cronos to The Devil’s Backbone, to Pan’s Labyrinth to Crimson Peak to this, this is an evolution of a certain type of aesthetic, and a certain type of rhythm, and a certain type of empathy, ” he said. “ I feel like I need a change, [but] you never know. The day after tomorrow, I may want to do Jekyll & Hyde, or whatever. But right now, my desire is to try and do something very different. “

One project which remains on del Toro’s bucket list, and will likely stay there, is At The Mountains Of Madness. “ It’s too big, too crazy, too R-rated, I guess, ” he said. “ And to be completely candid, I don’t know that I want to do it after this. “

Del Toro did tease one of his next projects a few weeks ago, which would reunite him with Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac. “ I’m writing a project to do with Oscar, ” he said. “ I’m writing it right now, and it’s called Fury, and essentially it’s going back to [the] sort of thriller aspects of Nightmare Alley — very cruel, very violent. Like My Dinner with Andre but [with] killing people after each course. “