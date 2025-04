Guts & Glory: Greg Nicotero and Shudder team for horror competition show

For four seasons, jack of all trades Greg Nicotero (writer, director, producer, FX artist, etc.) teamed up with the Shudder streaming service to bring us the anthology series Creepshow, a continuation of the franchise George A. Romero and Stephen King began with the 1982 film Creepshow and the 1987 sequel Creepshow 2. We’re waiting to hear if there’s going to be a season 5 of that series – but while we wait, AMC Networks has announced that Nicotero and Shudder are currently working on an unscripted horror competition series called Guts & Glory .

A press release lets us know that “ the six-episode series flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges. Guts & Glory, which features an integrated sponsorship by Hyundai, is set to debut later this year on both Shudder and AMC+ (U.S. and Canada). “

Rob Fox, EVP of production for AMC Networks, provided the following statement: “ If you know horror, you know the innovation and creativity that Greg Nicotero brings to the genre. His legendary special effects work has given audiences a fresh and thrilling take on familiar genre staples from his notorious walkers of The Walking Dead to the monsters of Creepshow and more, never failing to shock and scare. We’re thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Greg in bringing his unique concept to life with moments and scenarios that shock, surprise and showcase the depth of this genre. “

Nicotero added, “ I couldn’t be more excited with this opportunity to explore this new landscape. To marry a non-scripted competition show with a genre narrative lands along the lines of ‘if Survivor and The Blair Witch Project had a baby.’ It’s one of the most creative and organic things I’ve ever done, creating FX that have to happen live in real time and capturing the honest reactions….all the while fighting to see who the winner will be. To add to the mayhem, I also got to reunite many of the key crew members from The Walking Dead Universe to help bring this show to life. “

An AMC Studios production, Guts & Glory is being executive produced by Nicotero (who is also the showrunner) and Brian Witten from Monster Agency Productions, Chris Wagner from White Label, and Andrew Molina from Salaryman. Jeffrey F. January is a co-executive producer.

I really hope there will be a Creepshow season 5 at some point, but I’m interested in seeing how Guts & Glory is going to turn out as well.

Does Guts & Glory sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Greg Nicotero / Shudder collaboration by leaving a comment below.