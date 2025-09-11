Guts & Glory: Greg Nicotero’s horror competition show shifts back to an October premiere date

For four seasons, jack of all trades Greg Nicotero (writer, director, producer, FX artist, etc.) teamed up with the Shudder streaming service to bring us the anthology series Creepshow, a continuation of the franchise George A. Romero and Stephen King began with the 1982 film Creepshow and the 1987 sequel Creepshow 2. We recently learned that there will not be a season 5 of that series – but AMC Networks, Nicotero, and Shudder are continuing their working relationship with an unscripted horror competition series called Guts & Glory . We previously heard that Guts & Glory would debut with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, September 9 on both Shudder and AMC+ in the U.S. and Canada… but you may have noticed that the date went by and there was no Guts & Glory. That’s because the show has shifted back to an October 14th premiere date. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting confirmed the first two episodes will be available to watch on that day, and the remaining four episodes of the six-episode series, which features an integrated sponsorship by Hyundai, will drop weekly, building up to a November 4 finale.

A press release let us know that the series “ flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges. “ It blends the intensity of a horror film with the pressure of a reality show survival game, confronting the contestants’ fears, skill and intellect in various scenarios. Players must survive the night or be eliminated in ways they never saw coming.

Rob Fox, EVP of production for AMC Networks, provided the following statement: “ If you know horror, you know the innovation and creativity that Greg Nicotero brings to the genre. His legendary special effects work has given audiences a fresh and thrilling take on familiar genre staples from his notorious walkers of The Walking Dead to the monsters of Creepshow and more, never failing to shock and scare. We’re thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Greg in bringing his unique concept to life with moments and scenarios that shock, surprise and showcase the depth of this genre. “ Nicotero added, “ I couldn’t be more excited with this opportunity to explore this new landscape. To marry a non-scripted competition show with a genre narrative lands along the lines of ‘if Survivor and The Blair Witch Project had a baby.’ It’s one of the most creative and organic things I’ve ever done, creating FX that have to happen live in real time and capturing the honest reactions….all the while fighting to see who the winner will be. To add to the mayhem, I also got to reunite many of the key crew members from The Walking Dead Universe to help bring this show to life. “

An AMC Studios production, Guts & Glory is being executive produced by Nicotero (who is also the showrunner) and Brian Witten from Monster Agency Productions, Chris Wagner from White Label, and Andrew Molina from Salaryman. Jeffrey F. January is a co-executive producer.

Does Guts & Glory sound interesting to you, and will you be watching the show when it premieres in October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.