Hailee Steinfeld talks about trusting the process on the wait for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and her Sinners role being a new direction for her

The final film in Sony Animation‘s Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is swinging into production. Franchise vets Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson will direct the highly anticipated threequel, striving for perfection after the first two films helped Spider-Verse become one of the most sought-after animated franchises ever. The last entry, Across the Spider-Verse, was released in 2023, but fans have a lengthy wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is slated to release on June 4, 2027. According to Deadline, while Steinfeld promotes her new film, Sinners, she spoke with MTV about the upcoming animated movie.

Steinfeld told Josh Horowitz, “We’re well into that thing.” And while the actress who’s worked with Marvel on a few occasions didn’t want to accidentally spill any details, she simply stated, “You’ve gotta trust the process.” Then, she continued, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned with that — it’s that. You put it in their hands and you’re gonna end up with something masterful. So just gotta go with it.” Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad return as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producers, with Jinko Gotoh producing. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producers, and Jessica Berri is a co-producer. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller wrote the script alongside David Callaham, together performing the task of webbing up all the loose ends to one of animation’s most robust, multi-verse-spanning plots.