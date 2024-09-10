Conflicting reports weave a web of confusion about the status of Sony’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

The third and final chapter of Sony’s Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is weaving a complicated web as a report about the forthcoming film as the threequel’s composer, Daniel Pemberton, debunks a recent rumor. Yesterday, amid the news about James Earl Jones’ passing and Destin Daniel Cretton becoming the director of Spider-Man 4, industry insider Jeff Sneider said Beyond the Spider-Verse could get significantly delayed.

Last night, Sneider said Sony had scrapped much of the existing work on Beyond the Spider-Verse, citing “creative difference.” Sneider then said the film could get delayed to 2027 due to the setback because it was unlikely Sony would release Spider-Man 4 and Beyond the Spider-Verse in the same year (2026). Sneider’s report sparked confusion among Spider-Man fans, with many wondering how a complex project reset is possible.

Enter the threequel’s composer, Daniel Pemberton, who says Sneider’s report is false. Pemberton “entered the chat” at 2:17 am, hours after Sneider’s report made the rounds, implying that, sometimes, the internet is a questionable place to receive accurate information.

“Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate? Hmmmm…,” Pemberton wrote on Twitter.

For the moment, it appears best to dismiss Sneider’s report about the film getting delayed. To his credit, Sneider is often an excellent source of insider information. His source could have fed him some lousy intel on this one. It happens. Unless something drastic is happening behind the scenes and a bigger story is brewing, I think we can rest easy knowing Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is in capable hands.

Phew! We might have dodged a web-ball here, folks. I’ve gone on record saying Sony’s Spider-Verse series is revolutionizing the animation landscape, so I’m one of the franchise’s biggest cheerleaders. Into the Spider-Verse was a revelation, pushing the boundaries of animation to heights we’ve not seen since Pixar’s Toy Story. The variety of animation styles and art on display for Spider-Verse has pushed other studios to think outside the box, use new tools, and go beyond the limits of what computer-generated animation can achieve. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is one of Sony’s most important films. They must stick the landing. With that in mind, take whatever time you need to get the movie right. Also, please don’t make us wait forever.