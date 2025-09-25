Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release has changed yet again

Update: The release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has changed yet again. Sony Pictures has revealed that the Spider-Verse sequel will now arrive a week earlier, with the film set to debut on June 18, 2027. This places it just before the Juneteenth holiday and Father’s Day weekend.

— Original article follows —

Spidey fans will have to wait a little longer for the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but only a little bit. Sony Pictures announced today that they have pushed the release of the Spider-Verse sequel back by three weeks, moving the film from June 4, 2027 to June 25, 2027.

According to sources, the release delay was made in order to bring in more school-aged audience members, as 100% of schools in the U.S. will be on break by the time of the new date. Some schools would have still been in session on the old date.

The Spider-Verse franchise kicked off with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released in 2018 to great acclaim. Fans praised the emotional story and the ground-breaking animation. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse kicked everything up another notch upon its release in 2023 and set the stage for one hell of a finale.

Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally slated to hit theaters last year, but production delays, not to mention the Hollywood strikes, pushed it back on several occasions. During a presentation at CinemaCon, Phil Lord said they knew they needed the time to get it right. “ We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back, ” Lord said. “ So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right. “

Lord teased that the film is “ going to be a massive finale to the trilogy. ” He also added that the film will open with Miles Morales as a fugitive on the run from every other spider-people in the multiverse, and further teased that “ Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system. “

When Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does finally hit theaters, fans will have waited four years to find out how that cliffhanger will be resolved. Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson are directing the Spider-Verse finale from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. I have a feeling it will be well worth the wait.