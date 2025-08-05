Movie News

Throw up your horns! Daniel Kaluuya & Ajon Singh are writing a Spider-Punk movie for Sony Animation!

As the world waits with bated breath for Sony Pictures Animation to unleash Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the studio is ensnaring another Spider-related animated project in its web: Spider-Punk! You heard me! Sony Pictures Animation is in early development on a Spider-Punk animated feature penned by Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Panther, Judas and the Black Messiah) and Ajon Singh (Primetime).

Plot details remain a mystery, but everyone thinks Daniel Kaluuya will reprise his voice role as Hobart Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, for the upcoming film. Kaluuya played Spider-Punk in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and will reprise the role in the forthcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Created by writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel, Spider-Punk (aka Hobie Brown) is a version of Spider-Man from Earth-138. Fueled by music and an intolerance for systematic shenanigans and villainy, Hobie is a friendly neighborhood wall-crawler with attitude, keen fashion sense, and anarchy coursing through his veins. Hobie arrived on the Marvel Comics scene in 2015 during a Spider-Verse crossover event in The Amazing Spider-Man #10.

The first film in Sony’s Spider-Verse franchise, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, webbed up $394+ million worldwide and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The next film in the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, earned a global total of $690+ million at the box office, with some critics (me) saying Across is among the greatest animated films ever made. The final film in Sony’s Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is dated for release on June 25, 2027, after several delays.

If Sony wants to keep the Spider-Verse train chugging, an animated feature starring Spider-Punk would be a fantastic move. Hobie was a stand-out character from Across the Spider-Verse, and I can picture audiences getting excited about visiting his world for another web-slinging adventure. Other characters worth exploring in a Spider-Verse spinoff would be Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Ghost Spider, Peni Parker, a.k.a. SP//dr, and Pavitr Prabhakar, a.k.a. Spider-Man India.

What do you think about Daniel Kaluuya and Ajon Singh joining forces for a Spider-Punk movie from Sony Pictures Animation? What year do you think the film will come out in theaters? Let us know in the comments section below.

