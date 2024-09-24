Halle Berry would return for a John Wick spinoff in a heartbeat but it needs to happen “sooner than later”

Could Halle Berry take center stage in a John Wick spinoff? Berry played Sofia Al-Azwar in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Sofia is the manager of the Casablanca Continental who assists Wick when he’s labeled excommunicado. Although Sofia said that doing so could put her daughter in danger, we never find out what happened. While speaking with THR, Berry said she thought John Wick: Chapter 4 would pick up that thread, but it didn’t. The actress added that there have been talks of a Sofia spinoff, but if it’s going to happen, it should be sooner rather than later.

“ Yeah, I wish that would’ve happened, but that’s not the route they went. I thought that would’ve been a cool storyline. We talked about it, that’s for sure. We seeded it in John Wick: Chapter 3, and we’ve talked about a spinoff with Lionsgate that could potentially happen, ” Berry said. “ We need to do it sooner than later, but that could potentially happen. And I love that universe. I love John Wick and I loved that character, so you never know. We’ll see. ” Berry added that she’d return for a John Wick spinoff (or TV series) in a heartbeat. “ I loved that character, and I love Chad. “

Our first John Wick spinoff movie will be Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas as a young woman with killer skills who sets out to get revenge when hitmen kill her family. As the film takes place in the John Wick universe, it will feature appearances from several franchise characters, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. Keanu Reeves will also make an appearance as John Wick. The film will also include Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Bryne, and Norman Reedus in undisclosed roles.

Halle Berry is currently starring in Never Let Go, a horror thriller that follows a mother (Berry) and her twin sons (Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins) as they’re tormented by a malicious spirit. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival. You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.