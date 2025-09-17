Nick Castle and TJ Storm share Michael Myers mocap duties on the new Halloween video game

Last month, it was officially announced that IllFonic, the makers of horror-centric video games like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, and Predator: Hunting Grounds, are teaming with Gun Media, the studio behind The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th: The Game, Layers of Fear 2, and Breach & Clear, for a new video game based on the Halloween franchise. Now, the official website has revealed that the game’s version of iconic slasher Michael Myers is being brought to life through motion-capture performances from stuntman TJ Storm and Nick Castle, who played Myers in the original Halloween!

Halloween will offer a single-player mode, offline bot combat, and online asymmetrical PVP gameplay. It will also include multiple maps and “authentic locations” from the classic film. The teaser embedded above takes us to Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night. As the residents of the sleepy town prepare for an evening of tricks and treats, we find a woman running for her life from door to door, hoping to get someone, anyone, to help her escape the masked killer following close behind. As she scambles to gain the upper hand, we hear the wise warnings of Dr. Samuel Loomis (thanks to a solid Donald Pleasence impersonator), warning us about the black-hearted Boogeyman who comes to Haddonfield. John Carpenter is on board as an executive producer.

Castle, who was absent from the Halloween franchise for decades before being brought back for cameos in the recent Blumhouse-produced trilogy of sequels, told the official website that being asked to do the mo-cap performance for Myers in the game made him “ go watch the movie again to see just what the hell I did that contributes to the success of the character. ” He added, “ The folks creating the game wanted the character to be as authentic as possible and I did my best to capture the original movements. It was fun to do and I had a great time with the team. “

Storm has previously done motion capture performances for the likes of Deadpool (as Colossus), Captain America: Civil War (as Iron Man), The Predator (as the Predator), and Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where he played Godzilla. Storm is said to be a great listener, and he incorporated Castle’s suggestions into his work as Michael Myers in the Halloween game.

