Halloween video game shows off some gameplay in a new trailer

Last month, it was officially announced that IllFonic, the makers of horror-centric video games like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, and Predator: Hunting Grounds, are teaming with Gun Media, the studio behind The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th: The Game, Layers of Fear 2, and Breach & Clear, for a new video game based on the Halloween franchise. Now, a gameplay trailer has dropped online to give us an idea of exactly how this game is going to work – and it looks like it’s going to be very cool. You can watch the gameplay trailer in the embed above.

Halloween will offer a single-player mode, offline bot combat, and online asymmetrical PVP gameplay. It will also include multiple maps and “authentic locations” from the classic film. The teaser embedded above takes us to Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night. As the residents of the sleepy town prepare for an evening of tricks and treats, we find a woman running for her life from door to door, hoping to get someone, anyone, to help her escape the masked killer following close behind. As she scambles to gain the upper hand, we hear the wise warnings of Dr. Samuel Loomis (thanks to a solid Donald Pleasence impersonator), warning us about the black-hearted Boogeyman who comes to Haddonfield.

John Carpenter is on board as an executive producer. The motion-capture performance for Michael Myers has been provided by Nick Castle, who played Myers in the original film, and stuntman TJ Storm, whose mo-cap credits include Deadpool (as Colossus), Captain America: Civil War (as Iron Man), The Predator (as the Predator), and Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where he played Godzilla. Castle, who was absent from the Halloween franchise for decades before being brought back for cameos in the recent Blumhouse-produced trilogy of sequels, told the official website that being asked to do the mo-cap performance for Myers in the game made him “ go watch the movie again to see just what the hell I did that contributes to the success of the character. ”

What did you think of the gameplay trailer for the Halloween video game? Are you looking forward to playing this game when it’s released on September 8, 2026? Let us know by leaving a comment below.