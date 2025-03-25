Halloween Store adds Anthony Michael Hall, Lindy Booth, Thomas Dekker, Grace Van Dien, and more to the cast

Earlier this month, we learned that Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson is executive producing a campy horror comedy film called Halloween Store , which stars Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Natalie Alyn Lind (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines), and Kai Caster (Yellowstone). Now, Deadline has revealed the names of several more cast members, and they are: Anthony Michael Hall (Halloween Kills), Lindy Booth (Wrong Turn), Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles), Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things), Nicholas Hamilton (Brave the Dark), Sydney Park (The Walking Dead), Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (American Carnage), and Drew Ray Tanner (Riverdale).

Director Shane Dax Taylor, whose previous credits include the Stephen Lang thriller Isolation, the Bella Thorne horror thriller Masquerade, the Dolph Lundgren action film The Best Man, and the Kelsey Grammer war movie Murder Company, is at the helm of Halloween Store, working from a script written by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway. The story follows a group of people who find themselves trapped inside a costume store on Halloween night with a mysterious killer on the loose.

Law and Ridgway have previously written the mystery film Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, the Dolph Lundgren action thriller Section 8, the alligator thriller The Flood, and the shark thriller Into the Deep.

We’ve previously heard that Caster is playing Brock, “the boyfriend of the lead character, Amy (Lind), and a star quarterback with alternative motives. At first glance, Brock is the epitome of an all-American good boy, but he may just have a dark, sinister side.” Deadline reveals that Hall was cast as Hollis, “the sharp-witted sheriff of this quiet small town, always a step ahead and never missing a detail. But when terror takes hold, he’ll have to trust his instincts, push his limits, and fight to restore order before it’s too late.” Booth is Claudia, “once the town’s golden girl—prom queen, head cheerleader, and Wes’s (Rex) wife—who is back on the market and ready to remind everyone exactly what they’ve been missing. Beneath her flawless exterior lies a woman who never forgets a grudge, and she makes sure everyone around her knows it. Charming yet ruthless, Claudia isn’t just here to reclaim her spotlight—she’s here to settle scores.” Dekker’s character is Hunter, “a customer at the Shriek Shack. Though he’s a little bit older than the kids who work there, Hunter’s charming and flirtatious demeanor catches the eye of Amy (Lind) when she offers to help him find exactly what he’s looking for the day before Halloween. At first glance, he’s a kind and well-meaning shopper who only poses a threat to Amy’s jealous boyfriend Brock (Caster). Hunter’s importance and place as a piece of the story’s puzzle, however, remains to be seen…” Van Dien portrays Heather, “the girl everyone wants to be—or be with. Radiating confidence and knowing exactly what she’s worth, she commands attention the moment she walks into a room. She’s not just all talk, either—mess with her, and you’ll quickly learn that her bite is just as fierce as her bark.” Hamilton plays Zack, “a brooding and enigmatic employee of the Shriek Shack, a loner by choice who always lingers in the shadows. He watches, listens, and absorbs more than anyone realizes, using his quiet nature as a weapon. Beneath his dark and intimidating exterior lies a web of secrets—ones that may be far more terrifying than they seem.” Park is Zoe, “Amy’s confident, outspoken and unapologetically loud best friend. As Shriek Shack’s worst employee, she’s a walking disaster on the clock—but her undeniable charm keeps her from getting the boot. A true horror fanatic, Zoe knows everything there is to know about the genre. But when the nightmare becomes real, she’ll have to put her knowledge to the test and fight to survive the horrors of Halloween night.” Lendeborg plays Julio, “a soft-spoken but smooth-talking employee of Shriek Shack. Julio is a lover, not a fighter. One of the older employees, he tries to be part of the group and finally make Zoe his girlfriend, but his countless efforts are continuously shut down. When terror arises on Halloween night, he must conjure up strength and rise to the occasion.” Tanner is Dave, “the effortlessly cool, yet undeniably quirky security guard of Shriek Shack. While his skills might be questionable, his fashion game is unmatched. Charismatic and confident, he’s the last guy you’d want around your girlfriend—because he just might steal her heart. But when terror strikes, Dave faces a choice: keep up the act or step up and become the hero he’s always dreamed of being.”

An Artists for Artists, Big Bad Pig Productions, and Racer Entertainment production, Halloween Store is being produced by Lind, Kenneth Burke, and Andrey Romanyuk. Taylor serves as an executive producer alongside Steven Schneider, John Lind, and Bradley Sloan. Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr. are executive producing through their Artists for Artists banner. Filming took place in Hawaii and wrapped earlier this month.

What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for Halloween Store? Let us know by leaving a comment below.