Kai Caster joins Spider-Noir and horror comedy Halloween Store

Kai Caster played Dirk Bennett on ten episodes of the Prime Video series The Baxters, showed up in a season 3 episode of Magnum P.I. and a season 8 episode of American Horror Story, and – after playing Young Kayce in a season 2 episode of Yellowstone – was cast to play the character Rowdy in five episodes of the fifth season. Now, Deadline reports that Caster has landed a guest role in Prime Video’s Marvel-inspired series Spider-Noir and has also secured a leading role in the horror comedy Halloween Store.

Nicolas Cage voiced the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man Noir in the animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and we’re going to have the chance to watch him play the character in live-action in Spider-Noir, which has Cage taking on the role of an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero . The show is expected to consist of eight 45 minute episodes. Cage has said, “ One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it’s fantasy. It’s not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved. “

Cage’s character is Ben Reilly: A retired superhero with the powers of Spider-Man who is too old and broken, both figuratively and literally, to suit up the way he used to. Instead, he takes low-level PI cases and stays out of the ones that involve high-profile names, like that of the Mayor. Through flashbacks, we find out about his past heroics, and past failures, that led him to this point. He is charming, but weathered, and the pilot does an excellent job of setting him up for a good character arc moving forward. He is joined in the cast by Brendan Gleeson as the villain, Li Jun Li as a singer at a high-end nightclub, Abraham Popoola as a World War I veteran, Jack Huston as a bodyguard, Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson, and Karen Rodriguez, Amy Aquino, and Andrew Robinson in unspecified roles. Caster’s character is said to have “a special connection to a previously announced character.”

Directed by Shane Dax Taylor from a screenplay by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway, Halloween Store follows a group of people who find themselves trapped inside a costume store on Halloween night with a mysterious killer on the loose. Caster joins the previously announced Simon Rex and Natalie Alyn Lind in the cast. His character is Brock, “the boyfriend of the lead character, Amy (Lind), and a star quarterback with alternative motives. At first glance, Brock is the epitome of an all-American good boy, but he may just have a dark, sinister side.”

Spider-Noir comes to us from Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) is directing and executive producing the first two episodes. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the team behind the Spider-Verse movies. Lord, Miller, and Pascal also serve as executive producers on Spider-Noir.

An Artists for Artists, Big Bad Pig Productions, and Racer Entertainment production, Halloween Store is being produced by Lind, Kenneth Burke, and Andrey Romanyuk. Taylor serves as an executive producer alongside Steven Schneider, John Lind, and Bradley Sloan. Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr. are executive producing through their Artists for Artists banner.

