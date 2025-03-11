Kenan Thompson executive producing horror comedy Halloween Store

Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson is executive producing Halloween Store, a horror comedy starring Simon Rex and Natalie Alyn Lind

Kenan Thompson

When Kenan Thompson joined Saturday Night Live in 2003, it was noted that he was the show’s first cast member to be born after the 1975 premiere (Thompson wasn’t born until ’78). These days, he’s known as the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history, as he has been on there for 22 seasons – leaving the previous record, Darrell Hammond’s 14 season run (before he moved on to being the show’s announcer), in the dust. Now, Variety reports that, in addition to continuing to bring laughs to network television on a weekly basis, Thompson is also executive producing a campy horror comedy film called Halloween Store.

Director Shane Dax Taylor, whose previous credits include the Stephen Lang thriller Isolation, the Bella Thorne horror thriller Masquerade, the Dolph Lundgren action film The Best Man, and the Kelsey Grammer war movie Murder Company, is at the helm of Halloween Store, working from a script written by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway. The story follows a group of people who find themselves trapped inside a costume store on Halloween night with a mysterious killer on the loose.

Law and Ridgway have previously written the mystery film Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, the Dolph Lundgren action thriller Section 8, the alligator thriller The Flood, and the shark thriller Into the Deep.

So far, the only announced cast members are Simon Rex (Red Rocket) and Natalie Alyn Lind (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines).

An Artists for Artists, Big Bad Pig Productions, and Racer Entertainment production, the film is being produced by Lind, Kenneth Burke, and Andrey Romanyuk. Taylor serves as an executive producer alongside Steven Schneider, John Lind, and Bradley Sloan. Thompson and John Ryan Jr. are executive producing through their Artists for Artists banner, which they founded in 2021 as “a full-service production company with a commerce division and bespoke management representation. AFA set out to build companies with artists and brands that the artists and brands themselves co-own, with the aim of helping artists retain rights to their content while partnering with global distributors.

Does Halloween Store sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Kenan Thompson production by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
