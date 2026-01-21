Aw, here it goes! Kenan and Kel reunite for Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein

Who loves orange soda?

For years, Kenan Thompson made a name for himself on SNL, but a whole generation never forgot about his early career at Nickelodeon. While Thompson became a famous player on the sketch show, many nostalgic fans wondered if he would ever reunite with his former All That and sitcom co-star, Kel Mitchell. After a few teasing appearances, Kenan and Kel returned for 2023’s Good Burger 2. Back then, Thompson said the reunion could only open up more opportunities.

“It would be only right for us to continue to go explore what Kenan and Kel could have been when we were in our 20s when we left Nickelodeon and decided to try to figure it out, instead of just automatically doing the Abbott and Costello thing,” Thompson said. “Now that we’re older and sharper and wiser and this that and the other, we can do it at such a high level on so many different outlets or whatever. We know so much now. There’s so many different parts to the business. There’s so many different opportunities and we’re just ready to tackle all of that. So it’s very exciting, I think, especially when we’ll be able to own it.”

Aw, here it goes!

As Thompson previously mentioned “the Abbott and Costello thing,” they are now taking inspiration, as Deadline reports that Kenan and Kel will be reuniting for the new comedy, Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein — which is a direct take off of the Abbott and Costello title. Both Thompson and Mitchell will also serve as producers on the project, which will be co-produced by Thompson’s Artists for Artists and Range Media Partners. The new film is planning to shoot this summer.

Per Deadline, “Inspired by the classic Abbott and Costello monster films, Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein follows two delivery drivers whose routine drop-off takes a terrifying turn when they arrive at a creepy, out-of-place castle and accidentally awaken Frankenstein’s monster — turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival.”

More details on the upcoming film

The script will be penned by Jonah Feingold (At Midnight, 31 Candles). In addition to Kenan and Kel, the producers also include John Ryan Jr., Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Carter Swan. Additionally, Will Hariton, Azim Spicer and Monica Weber will be on as executive producers. Range Media will also be handling sales.

Thompson announced the project at Prime Video’s Good Sports and stated, “Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected. We’re excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it.”

Mitchell added, “Coming back together always feels natural, and this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new. It’s funny, it’s scary, and it’s a great ride.”