Could Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir series get a black-and-white release?

I’m really looking forward to Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir, and one actor on the series has teased that it could double down on the film noir aspect. While speaking with ComingSoon.net, Lukas Haas said Spider-Noir could be released in black-and-white. I’d be into that.

“ We filmed it in — I think it may come out in both black and white and color, but when we filmed it, the monitors were all black and white, so you got this feeling and it looked very, very authentic, ” Haas said. “ To the point that I would actually go and look at the monitor and think I was looking at some older footage, but it was actually just a monitor of what was on the camera at the time. They did a beautiful job with the filters and all that stuff, making it look like genuine old 1930s, black and white film. But obviously, just the writing, and Nic is incredible. It’s just a really fun project and I cannot wait to see how it turns out. “

This obviously isn’t a guarantee that Spider-Noir will get a black-and-white release, but I could certainly see it happening.

Cage stars in Spider-Noir as an “ aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. ” Cage first voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The series also features Brendan Gleeson as the main villain, a mob boss, Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, Abraham Popoola as a World War I veteran, Jack Huston as a bodyguard, and Li Jun Li as a singer at a premiere New York nightclub. Haas plays a subordinate of Gleeson’s character.

Spider-Noir comes to us from Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the team behind the Spider-Verse movies. Lord, Miller, and Pascal will also serve as executive producers on Spider-Noir.

Would you like to see Spider-Noir get a black-and-white release?