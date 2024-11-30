Spider-Noir: Everything we know about Nicolas Cage’s Marvel Comics superhero series

Last Updated on December 2, 2024

What Do We Know About the upcoming comic book series Spider-Noir? More thank you may think. The first Sony-produced television series as part of their Spider-man Universe, Spider-Noir, has many fans excited about what the series will be. We know some cool stuff about the upcoming series, from set photos to casting details. So, let’s jump in and discuss.

Nicolas Cage is not playing Peter Parker.

After voicing the character’s animated version in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Across The Spider-Verse, Nicolas Cage‘s casting as the Noir version excited people. To differentiate the project from the film adaptation and the various versions of Spider-Man’s alter ego, the series will present a different take on the Noir hero by making him someone other than the character played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, or Tobey Maguire in live-action. Who this Spider-Man’s alter ego is remains to be seen.

The series will be original stories not adapted from an existing comic book arc.

While Spider-Man Noir has a history in the pages of Marvel Comics, the live-action series will draw inspiration rather than directly adopt one of the many arcs featured in the comic books. What the series will maintain is the setting of 1930s New York City, with the main character a grizzled, older private investigator who also happens to have the augmented powers associated with Spider-Man.

The series was meant to “reboot” Spider-Man for the small screen.

While the creative team behind Spider-Noir includes Spider-Verse filmmakers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, producer Amy Pascal brought them on board to create a suite of streaming series featuring Spider-Man-related characters whose rights Sony holds. Spider-Noir was developed by Oren Uziel, best known for writing or co-writing The Cloverfield Paradox, 22 Jump Street, and Fast XI. Uziel developed the series alongside co-showrunner Steve Lightfoot, who ran Netflix’s The Punisher. With Harry Bradbeer aboard to direct the first episodes, the series got underway in August 2024.

The series will consist of eight episodes.

Reports have stated that disagreements regarding the budget of Spider-Noir may spell the end of Lord and Miller’s overall deal with Sony, which could jeopardize future Spider-Man projects on the small screen. The cost and production needs for a period story like this may account for why the show is only set to run for eight episodes and could determine whether we see more seasons in the future.

The cast includes many familiar faces.

In addition to Cage making his live-action superhero return after playing Ghost Rider in two films, the series also includes Fargo Emmy-winner Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, a familiar character from Spider-Man lore, and Brendan Gleeson as a New York mob boss. Gleeson will make his Marvel debut after a supporting role in the DC film Joker: Folie a Deux. Other cast members include Li Jun Li as a nightclub singer, Abraham Popoola as a World War I veteran, and Jack Huston as a bodyguard. We also have Karen Rodriguez, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, and Andrew Caldwell in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Set photos have revealed the look of the costume.

Leaked photos over the last few months have shown the in-production series boasting Nicolas Cage wearing a 1930s-era suit and stunt performers dressed in the black mask, hat, and coat associated with the Spider-Noir character. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed Easter eggs in newspapers connecting to characters from Spider-Man mythology, but nothing concrete as to the plot of the series.

Spider-Noir will debut in the second half of 2025.

The series is set to premiere globally on MGM+, the streaming platform for the Amazon-owned studio, with the domestic release airing on Prime Video. With production slated to continue through February 2025, it seems unlikely we will see the series until late summer at the earliest, but more realistically, towards the end of next year.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about Spider-Noir and all of your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming Spider-Man series? Let us know in the comments, click like, and subscribe to follow all of our latest original videos.