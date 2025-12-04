TV News

Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir gets a pair of stylish posters teasing two different presentations for the Prime Video series

By
Posted 4 hours ago

When Prime Video‘s Spider-Noir series premieres in 2026, it will do so with two different versions of the hard-boiled superhero series. On Thursday, Prime Video debuted two Spider-Noir posters, teasing that the show will feature both color and black-and-white presentations when it premieres.

What do the new Spider-Noir posters look like?

The new posters feature Nic Cage’s Ben Reilly obscured behind a door to his office. Looking at the iconic character’s silhouette, we can see his signature eyes, fedora, and trench coat outlined against the mosaic glass of the door. The posters arrive in both color and black and white to reflect both presentations, which are set to debut on Prime Video in 2026.

Spider-Noir, Prime Video, poster
Spider-Noir, Prime Video, color, Nicolas Cage

What’s Spider-Noir about?

Nicolas Cage stars in Spider-Noir as an “aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.” Cage first voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The series also features Brendan Gleeson as the main villain, a mob boss, Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, Abraham Popoola as a World War I veteran, Jack Huston as a bodyguard, and Li Jun Li as a singer at a premier New York nightclub.

Lukas Haas teases the show’s dual presentation

Lukas Haas, who plays a subordinate of Gleeson’s character, has previously hinted that the series could be released in black and white. “We filmed it in — I think it may come out in both black and white and color, but when we filmed it, the monitors were all black and white, so you got this feeling and it looked very, very authentic,” Haas said. “To the point that I would actually go and look at the monitor and think I was looking at some older footage, but it was actually just a monitor of what was on the camera at the time. They did a beautiful job with the filters and all that stuff, making it look like genuine old 1930s, black and white film. But obviously, just the writing, and Nic is incredible. It’s just a really fun project and I cannot wait to see how it turns out.”

Who’s in charge of Spider-Noir?

Spider-Noir comes to us from Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) will direct and executive-produce the first two episodes. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the team behind the Spider-Verse movies. Lord, Miller, and Pascal will also serve as executive producers on Spider-Noir.

Source: Prime Video
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,848 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Spider-Noir News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  5. Mortal Kombat 2
  6. Scream 7
  7. Greenland: Migration
  8. Send Help
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News