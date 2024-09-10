Spider-Noir: Jack Huston to star alongside Nicolas Cage in the Spider-Man series

Jack Huston has joined the cast of Spider-Noir. He will star as a series regular alongside Nicolas Cage, who plays an “ aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. ” Cage first voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

I’ve been re-watching Boardwalk Empire recently, and Huston is just phenomenal as Richard Harrow, a heartbreaking character who is one hell of a badass. It’s not known exactly who Huston will play in Spider-Noir, but it’s said he will be a bodyguard. Perhaps he’ll be watching over Brendan Gleeson’s character, who is expected to be the main villain of the series. The cast also includes Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, Abraham Popoola as a World War I veteran, and Li Jun Li as a singer at a premiere New York nightclub.

In a statement earlier this year, Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: “ Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way. “

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added: “ We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. “

Spider-Noir comes to us from Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), who will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the team behind the Spider-Verse movies. Lord, Miller, and Pascal will also serve as executive producers on Spider-Noir.