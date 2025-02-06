Amy Aquino and Andrew Robinson join Spider-Noir in recurring roles

Longlegs star Nicolas Cage voiced the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man Noir in the animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and we’re going to have the chance to watch him play the character in live-action in the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video series that’s going by the title Spider-Noir . That show is currently in production, and today, Deadline revealed that the recurring cast includes Amy Aquino (Bosch) and Andrew Robinson (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine)!

I’m especially excited to hear that Andrew Robinson is involved with this show, because he has been largely absent from our screens for way too long. The character actors has racked up over 100 credits over the course of a career that stretches back to 1969, with Dirty Harry, Mask, Cobra, Hellraiser, Shoot to Kill, Child’s Play 3, Trancers III, Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings, and The Puppet Masters being among the many movies you might have seen him in. Robinson hasn’t done much in the last twenty years, just a few voice acting gigs, a couple of short films, and the Zoom show Alone Together: A DS9 Companion. So it’s great that he’s going to be showing up in Spider-Noir.

Amy Aquino has also had an epic career, working on 100 different projects since she made her screen debut with an uncredited appearance in The Slumber Party Massacre back in 1982. Her credits include Moonstruck, Working Girl, White Oleander, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and a whole lot of TV shows.

Spider-Noir has Cage taking on the role of an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero . The show is expected to consist of eight 45 minute episodes. Cage has said, “ One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it’s fantasy. It’s not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved. “

Cage’s character is Ben Reilly: A retired superhero with the powers of Spider-Man who is too old and broken, both figuratively and literally, to suit up the way he used to. Instead, he takes low-level PI cases and stays out of the ones that involve high-profile names, like that of the Mayor. Through flashbacks, we find out about his past heroics, and past failures, that led him to this point. He is charming, but weathered, and the pilot does an excellent job of setting him up for a good character arc moving forward.

Cage is joined in the cast by Brendan Gleeson as the villain, Li Jun Li as a singer at a high-end nightclub, Abraham Popoola as a World War I veteran, Jack Huston as a bodyguard, Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson, and Karen Rodriguez in an unspecified series regular role. A while back, we got our hands on a batch of character breakdowns. Details on the characters being played by Amy Aquino and Andrew Robinson have not been revealed.

Spider-Noir comes to us from Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) is directing and executive producing the first two episodes. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the team behind the Spider-Verse movies. Lord, Miller, and Pascal also serve as executive producers on Spider-Noir.

Are you looking forward to Spider-Noir, and are you glad to hear that Amy Aquino and Andrew Robinson are in the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.