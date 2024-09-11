Unit 234: The Lockup trailer features Isabelle Fuhrman, Don Johnson, and cat and mouse thrills

We were following news of the cat and mouse thriller Unit 234, which is now going by the extended title Unit 234: The Lockup , closely when the film went into production back in 2022… but then it dropped off the radar for a couple of years. Now it’s ready to make its way out into the world, and while we don’t have information on a North American release at this time, we do know that the film is going to receive a digital release in the UK on September 30th, courtesy of Signature Entertainment. In anticipation of that release, a trailer for Unit 234: The Lockup has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by Andy Tennant (Sweet Home Alabama) from a screenplay by first-time feature writer Derek Steiner, Unit 234 sees Orphan, Orphan: First Kill, and The Last Thing Mary Saw star Fuhrman taking on the role of Laurie Saltair, who discovers the comatose man, Clayton, in Unit 234 of her family’s storage facility, while working the night shift alone. What transpires is a thrill ride of a cat-and-mouse game for Laurie and Clayton to survive the night . Here’s another synopsis, which gives a bit more detail about what’s going on in this movie: A lone employee at a remote storage facility (Fuhrman) discovers an unconscious man locked inside Unit 234, chained to a gurney and missing a kidney. She must then fight to survive a ruthless gang, dead set on retrieving their precious cargo… at any cost.

Jack Huston (House of Gucci) is also in the cast.

Unit 234 was fully financed by Productivity Media. The film was produced by Blythe Frank, Hadeel Reda, and Lee Dreyfus, along with Productivity Media’s William G. Santor and Doug Murray. Johnson serves as executive producer alongside Colleen Camp.

What did you think of the trailer for Unit 234: The Lockup? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I was sold on this one as soon as I saw the names Isabelle Fuhrman and Don Johnson alongside the “cat and mouse thriller” description, so I will be watching Unit 234 for sure.