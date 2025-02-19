Will Smith teases Hancock 2 and even claims Zendaya will be approached to star

After 17 years, it seems that Hancock 2 is in the works again as Will Smith teases the sequel and says he wants Zendaya for a role.

While appearing on xQc’s live stream on Twitch, Will Smith teased that Hancock 2 is in the works and claimed that Zendaya is being approached for a role.

“ There’s a really cool, really cool Hancock 2 idea, ” Smith said. “ We haven’t even talked about it, so I’m going to give you one little piece. Zendaya [is] being approached for a role in Hancock 2. “

The 2008 superhero movie found Smith starring as John Hancock, an amnesiac, alcoholic, reckless superhero trying to remember his past. While the film definitely had its moments, it ultimately received mixed to negative reviews. However, it also grossed $629.4 million worldwide, which got folks talking about a possible sequel. Less than a year after the release of the original, director Peter Berg said Smith and Charlize Theron would be returning for a sequel. Columbia Pictures even tapped Adam Fierro and Glen Mazzara to pen the screenplay, but as we know, nothing happened.

The sequel languished in development hell for several years but was still on the radar. “ We’ve been talking about the sequel between us, Will Smith, [producers] Michael Mann and Akiva goldman and myself, ” Berg told ComicBookMovie in 2012. “ We’re all interested, but we literally just have trouble getting into the same room at the same time. We did have a series of meetings last year and started to hash out an idea for sequel — and Will Smith actually had the idea — so I think it will happen, it’s just a question of timing. “

The last update came from Theron, who admitted to ComicBook.com that there has been little movement on the sequel, but she would still love to do it. “ You know, for a while we [talked about a sequel], ” Theron said. “ I think closer to when the movie came out, but not in recent years, no. We’ll be super heroes with our walkers, you know. And I’ll still go! I’ll still make that movie, I would do it in a heartbeat. “

Smith’s new update seems to indicate that the project may finally be moving forward as they’ve thinking about actors, but I’m not about to hold my breath on this one.

Would you like to see Hancock 2?