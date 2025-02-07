Hank Azaria feels he’ll inevitably be replaced with AI doing his characters on The Simpsons

Recently, Nicolas Cage would address his growing concern about AI in his acceptance speech at the Saturn Awards, where he won Best Actor for Dream Scenario. Cage had stated, “But there is another world that is also disturbing me. It’s happening right now around all of us: the new AI world. I am a big believer in not letting robots dream for us. Robots cannot reflect the human condition for us. That is a dead end if an actor lets one AI robot manipulate his or her performance even a little bit, an inch will eventually become a mile and all integrity, purity and truth of art will be replaced by financial interests only. We can’t let that happen.”

As the technology evolves, so does the fear of artists. Many know AI is being used in certain facets of film and TV, but a great deal has spoken out about the notion that some may be out of work due to it being used for cost-cutting. Hank Azaria has recently released an op-ed piece in The Hollywood Reporter where he faces his own fears about inevitably being replaced. He writes,

I imagine that soon enough, artificial intelligence will be able to re-create the sounds of the more than 100 voices I created for characters on The Simpsons over almost four decades. It makes me sad to think about it. Not to mention, it seems just plain wrong to steal my likeness or sound — or anyone else’s.”

The Simpsons star went on to say, “In my case, AI could have access to 36 years of Moe, the permanently disgruntled bartender. He’s appeared in just about every episode of The Simpsons. He’s been terrified, in love, hit in the head and, most often, in a state of bitter hatred. I’ve laughed as Moe in dozens of ways by now. I’ve probably sighed as Moe 100 times. In terms of training AI, that’s a lot to work with.”