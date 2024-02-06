Hannibal season 4: Mads Mikkelsen says there’s still nothing concrete regarding show’s revival

Every few months, someone seems to ask either the show’s creator Bryan Fuller or series star Mads Mikkelsen what’s going on with their hoped-for revival of Hannibal . Eight years have gone by since NBC cancelled the television series, which was inspired by characters in novels by Thomas Harris, after its third season, but Fuller, Mikkelsen, and fellow star Hugh Dancy have always let it be known that they’re hoping to reunite to make a fourth season at a new home. Eight months ago, Mikkelsen said, “It’s all about finding a home for it. Of course, we’re running out of time. We can’t wait twenty years, but in the next couple of years, if somebody finds a home, I think we’re all ready to take it up again.” Now, during an interview with Business Insider, Mikkelsen has given an update, saying there’s still nothing concrete going on regarding the revival.

Mikkelsen and Fuller did recently get together to make a horror movie called Dust Bunny, and Hannibal came up when Business Insider asked if they had any conversations about the revival while working on that movie. Mikkelsen answered, “ It’s no secret that all of us who were part of the cast and Bryan, we all want to go back. It’s got to happen eventually sooner than later because we’re not getting any younger, right? But the story itself can jump, it can have that gap, which is fine. So it’s all about finding a home for it, but that’s nothing concrete out there now. Why that’s the case? I don’t know. We love the show and there seem to be a lot of other people liking it as well. But then I got the chance to work with him on Dust Bunny, so I got a little whiff of the old times. “

When asked where he thinks the story would pick up in the long-awaited new season, Mikkelsen said, “ He’s got a few ideas, Bryan. So I can’t really reveal any, in case we do start, but I’m sure (Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham) made it somehow. “

Hannibal focused on the relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Dancy) and Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mikkelsen), a forensic psychiatrist destined to become Graham’s most cunning enemy and at the same time, the only person who can understand him .

Mikkelsen and Dancy were joined in the cast by Caroline Dhavernas, Hettienne Park, Laurence Fishburne, Scott Thompson, Aaron Abrams, and Gillian Anderson.

Fuller executive produced Hannibal with Martha De Laurentiis, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Katie O’Connell, Elisa Roth, Sara Colleton, David Slade, Chris Brancato, Jesse Alexander, Michael Rymer, and Steve Lightfoot. The writers on the show included Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca and Child’s Play / Chucky franchise mastermind Don Mancini.

Fuller is currently working on Crystal Lake, a TV show based on the Friday the 13th franchise that’s set up at Peacock.

Are you a fan of the Hannibal TV series, and would you like to see it get a revival season? Are you disappointed that there’s still nothing concrete going on? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.