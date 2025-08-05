Happy Gilmore 2 swings into Netflix’s Top 10 list for the second week straight

The release of Happy Gilmore 2 gave Adam Sandler the biggest opening of any of his movies on Netflix, and the long-awaited sequel has continued to dominate the streaming service’s Top 10 list for a second week. The film remains in the #1 spot on the English Film List, with another 40.8 million views. The original Happy Gilmore is also on the list, reaching #4 with 11.3 million views.
It’s been nearly thirty years since the original film hit theaters. The story followed a failed hockey player who turned to golf in a last-ditch effort to save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure. Now, in the sequel, Happy finds himself back at rock bottom. After walking away from the game and spiralling into alcoholism, he returns to the golf course, only this time, it’s to fund his daughter’s overseas ballet school.
Long-delayed comedy sequels are often more miss than hit, but Happy Gilmore 2 has landed better than expected. In his review, our own Alex Maidy acknowledged that while it doesn’t quite match the charm of the original, the sequel has its heart in the right place and it is sure to satisfy fans who grew up loving the first film.
“Happy Gilmore 2 works far better than many legacy sequels we have seen over the years, but does not distinguish itself from Adam Sandler’s output since shifting from the big screen to Netflix,” Maidy wrote. “At times, this sequel feels like it could have been funnier had it been a bit more profane and riskier than what we got, but it is still a fun return to a character that fans have enjoyed for thirty years. Seeing characters reprised by the same actors years later can sometimes be bittersweet, but Sandler, McDonald, and Bowen are good at not playing their characters as if no time has passed. Happy Gilmore 2 will make fans of the first movie smile and does not besmirch the legacy of Happy Gilmore. Golf fans will have a lot of fun seeing their favorites act silly while comedy fans will get some good laughs, but it will never be as good as the first.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.