Happy Gilmore 2 swings into Netflix’s Top 10 list for the second week straight

The release of Happy Gilmore 2 gave Adam Sandler the biggest opening of any of his movies on Netflix, and the long-awaited sequel has continued to dominate the streaming service’s Top 10 list for a second week. The film remains in the #1 spot on the English Film List, with another 40.8 million views. The original Happy Gilmore is also on the list, reaching #4 with 11.3 million views.

It’s been nearly thirty years since the original film hit theaters. The story followed a failed hockey player who turned to golf in a last-ditch effort to save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure. Now, in the sequel, Happy finds himself back at rock bottom. After walking away from the game and spiralling into alcoholism, he returns to the golf course, only this time, it’s to fund his daughter’s overseas ballet school.

Long-delayed comedy sequels are often more miss than hit, but Happy Gilmore 2 has landed better than expected. In his review, our own Alex Maidy acknowledged that while it doesn’t quite match the charm of the original, the sequel has its heart in the right place and it is sure to satisfy fans who grew up loving the first film.