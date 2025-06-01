Adam Sandler returns to the links for more outrageous golfing antics in the Happy Gilmore 2 trailer

Who’s up for trekking across the Green Mile, conquering a Monster, and uncovering lost balls at the golf course? If you said Netflix, you’ve just hit a hole-in-one! At the streamer’s annual TUDUM presentation, Netflix teed up a full trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler as the ex-hockey player with misplaced aggression turned golf pro.

In Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 trailer, Happy gets back into the game to ensure his kids have the education and future they deserve. We all know how expensive college can be (just as my student loan collectors), and Happy isn’t about to let dreams die without a fight. The trailer introduces new characters, pays tribute to beloved friends from the original, and more.

Tee time has officially been confirmed as the golf comedy legacy sequel arrives on Netflix on July 25. Sandler and his long-time Saturday Night Live collaborator, Tim Herlihy, wrote the script for the film, which Kyle Newacheck helms. Newacheck has directed Workaholics episodes, Sandler’s Murder Mystery, and episodes of What We Do in the Shadows.

The cast list includes Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, Benito Antonio MartÃ­nez Ocasio, John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Paige Spiranic.

In addition to Sandler, the entire creative team also returns. Original Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlihy is returning to write Happy Gilmore 2, Happy Gilmore director Dennis Dugan will serve as executive producer, and Happy Gilmore producers Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds will also produce.