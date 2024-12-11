DC’s Harley Quinn Season 5 trailer and premiere date finds Gotham’s greatest couple moving to Metropolis for a surreal change of scenery

Pack your bags, folks! We’re hitting the road for Metropolis in the first Harley Quinn Season 5 trailer! After what feels like an eternity, Max has announced that the latest season of Pumpkin Pie’s antics come to the streaming platform on January 16, 2025.

In today’s Harley Quinn Season 5 trailer, Harls and Ivy are looking for a fresh start after looking at the declining state of Gotham City. With Gotham being a dumpster fire, the grass must be greener in Metropolis, right? Well, not exactly. Everything is not as it seems when Harley and Ivy discover that the grass isn’t always greener in Superman’s backyard, even if it initially appears that way. As Gotham’s cutest criminal couple settles into their new digs, Ivy becomes entranced by an offer from Lena Luthor to run the Metropolis Green initiative. However, evil lurks as Brainiac plots an invasion of Harley and Ivy’s new surroundings. Still, it doesn’t take long before zombies, evil robots, and King Shark’s rowdy offspring throw everything into disarray.

Here’s the official synopsis for Harley Quinn Season 5 courtesy of Max:

“The fifth season of Harley Quinn finds Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in a new location: Metropolis! – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet,” the logline reads. “Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems. Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox.”

In addition to Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley Quinn and Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, castmembers include Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface and Joker, and Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Will Metropolis survive a visit from Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and their ragtag group of ne’er-do-well companions? We can’t wait to find out when Harley Quinn Season 5 comes to Max on January 16.