DC’s Harley Quinn Season 5 trailer and premiere date finds Gotham’s greatest couple moving to Metropolis for a surreal change of scenery

Harley and Poison Ivy move to Metropolis as Max’s Harley Quinn Season 5 trailer reveals the show’s long-awaited premiere date!

By

Pack your bags, folks! We’re hitting the road for Metropolis in the first Harley Quinn Season 5 trailer! After what feels like an eternity, Max has announced that the latest season of Pumpkin Pie’s antics come to the streaming platform on January 16, 2025.

In today’s Harley Quinn Season 5 trailer, Harls and Ivy are looking for a fresh start after looking at the declining state of Gotham City. With Gotham being a dumpster fire, the grass must be greener in Metropolis, right? Well, not exactly. Everything is not as it seems when Harley and Ivy discover that the grass isn’t always greener in Superman’s backyard, even if it initially appears that way. As Gotham’s cutest criminal couple settles into their new digs, Ivy becomes entranced by an offer from Lena Luthor to run the Metropolis Green initiative. However, evil lurks as Brainiac plots an invasion of Harley and Ivy’s new surroundings. Still, it doesn’t take long before zombies, evil robots, and King Shark’s rowdy offspring throw everything into disarray.

Here’s the official synopsis for Harley Quinn Season 5 courtesy of Max:

“The fifth season of Harley Quinn finds Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in a new location: Metropolis! – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet,” the logline reads. “Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems. Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox.”

In addition to Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley Quinn and Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, castmembers include Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface and Joker, and Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Will Metropolis survive a visit from Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and their ragtag group of ne’er-do-well companions? We can’t wait to find out when Harley Quinn Season 5 comes to Max on January 16.

Harley Quinn, Season 5, poster, trailer, Max

Source: Max
Tags: , , , ,
icon More TV Trailers
DC’s Harley Quinn Season 5 trailer and premiere date finds Gotham’s greatest couple moving to Metropolis for a surreal change of scenery
Alucard, Simon Belmont, and more enter a race against time to defeat a Vampire Messiah before it’s too late in Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 trailer
the wheel of time
Season 3 of The Wheel of Time gets teaser ahead of March release
section 31
Paramount+’s Star Trek: Section 31 gets official trailer
View All

About the Author

8870 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Harley Quinn News

Latest TV News

Load more articles