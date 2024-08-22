Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions trailer puts you on the playing field

Fans of the Harry Potter series will be getting a new video game dedicated to the wizardry sport of Quidditch. This game, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, will be releasing sometime during the later part of the year. It will not be the only new release from the franchise as HBO will be releasing a new series based on the popular books. The planned Harry Potter TV series at Warner Bros. has been in development for the past few years and the studio made the announcement earlier this year that they’re aiming for a 2026 release. The new TV series adaptation will be transforming each of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels into a single season, meaning that the entire series could span seven seasons or more.

Variety has now revealed that Warner Bros. Games has unveiled the new trailer for the upcoming sports game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, which will give the players an opportunity to play as their favorite characters, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Cho Chang and more characters from the franchise. There will even be a feature that will let the player create a customized player to participate in the flying game. Quidditch Champions will allow fans to play in different positions on the team, including Beater, Chaser, Keeper, or Seeker, in single-player career mode, competitive multiplayer or online co-op mode.

Quidditch Champions is a follow-up to last year’s hit Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy. The new game will be launching on Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions on Xbox, PC (Steam and Epic) and PlayStation systems on September 3. The Physical Deluxe Edition will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One November 8. As of now, there has not yet been a release date set for the Nintendo Switch version, but Warner Bros. assures gamers that it “will be released this holiday season.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming Harry Potter series has recently announced a bit of news, which revealed that the show has hired some key creative team members to guide the Harry Potter series adaptation. Succession‘s Francesca Gardiner has been tapped to be the writer and showrunner, while Mark Mylod has signed on to direct multiple episodes. Both Gardiner and Mylod have won Emmys for their work on Succession as producers, as well as their similar respective positions as writer and director.