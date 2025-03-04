Season 2 of the Has Fallen series is now confirmed by Canal+

The Has Fallen series, which was spun off of the Gerard Butler movies — Olympia Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen — will be getting a new season as confirmed by Canal+. The debut season, which was titled Paris Has Fallen, brings a lot of what made the movies successful to the show. Our own Alex Maidy says in his review, “Paris Has Fallen mines so much familiar territory covered in the feature films as well as countless other action shows on the small screen, but it does it with three charismatic leads who seem to be having a blast kicking ass through the City of Lights.”

According to Deadline, Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada confirmed the second season of the Has Fallen TV series in a statement made for Canal+’s preliminary full-year 2024 results. Saada said, “Studiocanal‘s first-ever global TV series Paris Has Fallen, based on the successful Has Fallen film franchise, was a smashing success in all Canal+ pay-TV territories, as well as on Amazon Prime in the UK and Hulu in the United States. It will naturally be followed by a second season now shooting in the UK.” No further details have been revealed, although, given the context, the next season will likely feature a new international location that will serve as part of the title.

Here’s the official synopsis for Paris Has Fallen courtesy of Hulu,

“When a terrorist group led by the villainous Jacob Pearce (Sean Harris) attacks a high-profile embassy reception, with the French Minister of Defence as their target, protection officer Vincent (Tewfik Jallab) finds himself working with street-smart MI6 operative Zara (Ritu Arya) to save the day. But when events take an increasingly dark turn, Vincent and Zara soon realize that the plan extends far beyond just one politician. With suspicions that one of their colleagues in the security services is feeding information to Pearce, Vincent and Zara soon come to rely on each other more than either would have ever imagined. Increasingly isolated and with Pearce always one step ahead, can this unlikely pair stop Paris from falling to a man hell-bent on vengeance?”

The series was written by Howard Overman and produced by Julian Murphy and Johnny Caps for URBAN MYTH FILMS. Oded Ruskin, alongside Hans Herbots, is the lead director of Paris Has Fallen.