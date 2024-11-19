Tewfik Jallab and Ritu Arya must stay one step ahead of the enemy to thwart a deadly conspiracy in Hulu’s Paris Has Fallen trailer

Tewfik Jallab and Ritu Arya uncover a complicated web of lies and must team-up to win the day in Hulu’s Paris Has Fallen trailer.

After making three successful and action-packed films in the Has Fallen franchise (Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Angel Has Fallen), the political conspiracy thriller series is shaking things up by bringing the fight to the small screen. The latest installment of the Has Fallen franchise, Paris Has Fallen, is a TV series coming to Hulu, starring franchise newcomers Tewfik Jallab (The Marches, Paradise Beach, Le convoi) and Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy, Polite Society, Red Notice). Hulu debuted a Paris Has Fallen trailer on Tuesday, giving action fans something to look forward to before Thanksgiving madness finds the entertainment industry hitting the snooze button for a few days.

Here’s the official synopsis for Paris Has Fallen courtesy of Hulu:

“When a terrorist group led by the villainous Jacob Pearce (Sean Harris) attacks a high-profile embassy reception, with the French Minister of Defence as their target, protection officer Vincent (Tewfik Jallab) finds himself working with street-smart MI6 operative Zara (Ritu Arya) to save the day. But when events take an increasingly dark turn, Vincent and Zara soon realize that the plan extends far beyond just one politician. With suspicions that one of their colleagues in the security services is feeding information to Pearce, Vincent and Zara soon come to rely on each other more than either would have ever imagined. Increasingly isolated and with Pearce always one step ahead, can this unlikely pair stop Paris from falling to a man hell-bent on vengeance?”

The series, adapted from the Has Fallen movie franchise, was written by Howard Overman and produced by Julian Murphy and Johnny Caps for URBAN MYTH FILMS. Oded Ruskin, alongside Hans Herbots, is the lead director of Paris Has Fallen.

Today’s Paris Has Fallen trailer teases the 8-episode series, coming to Hulu on December 6, 2024. In the trailer, Tewfik Jallab and Ritu Arya let their action chops out of the bag for a fast-paced thriller fueled by double-crosses, political subterfuge, and vengeance served cold. We’ve seen Ritu Arya f**k s**t up in The Umbrella Academy, and we can’t wait to see her do her thing alongside Tewfik Jallab, who looks to fill the shoes left behind by the Has Fallen movie franchise lead Gerard Butler.

