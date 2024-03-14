Hayao Miyazaki embarrassed over frequent retirement announcements?

So many of us (but certainly not all…) were pulling for The Boy and the Heron to take home the Best Animated Feature Oscar; and when it was announced as the winner, there was a collective disappointment that its director, Hayao Miyazaki, wasn’t in attendance. But it may have less to do with international travel or another project in the pipeline than it does embarrassment.

Toshio Suzuki – who co-founded Studio Ghibli with Hayao Miyazaki in the mid-’80s – recently said that his partner was skeptical of stepping out in public because of his seemingly constant claims of retirement. “When he says, ‘I won’t show myself to the world anymore,’ I believe that’s how he truly feels. He doesn’t want to repeat the foolishness of explaining and then lying. So, I’ll handle that part [public relations] myself.”

But there was nothing foolish about a second Oscar, and Hayao Miyazaki was reportedly excited to nab Studio Ghibli more gold. According to Suzuki, Miyazaki said, “‘As a Japanese boy, I shouldn’t show my happy face’…But he was smiling. He was completely happy. Everyone is happy. He was excited. He tried very hard to suppress his feelings, saying, ‘I don’t care’ but I got the sense that he wanted it a lot. I was still nervous. I told him, ‘Congratulations’ and he said, ‘Same to you.’”

Hayao Miyazaki has a long history of declaring that “the next film” will be his last, first announcing a retirement more than 25 years ago after Princess Mononoke. He would do it again with his next film, 2001’s Spirited Away, which was the second movie to win Best Animated Feature. Miyazaki has directed four films since, two of which – The Boy and the Heron included – had retirement claims tacked on. At 83, we’d understand if Hayao Miyazaki wanted to ink his last film, but we’re also always hoping for one more…

For those who missed The Boy and the Heron in theaters, it is expected to arrive on Max as part of a deal with Studio Ghibli.

In addition to two Best Animated Feature Oscars, Hayao Miyazaki was also given an Honorary Award in 2014.

