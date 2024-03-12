Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore says film was “robbed” of Oscar

It had been more than two decades since Hayao Miyazaki won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, having first taken home gold with 2002’s Spirited Away. Until this year, he only saw just two more nominations, with Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises losing out to Wallace & Gromit and Elsa & Anna. But this past weekend, at 83, Miyazaki once again came out victorious, edging out the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Pixar’s Elemental. While many of us cheered the achievement, there was one sourpuss who thought the movie he starred in was “robbed” .

Shameik Moore, who voiced Miles Morales / Spider-Man in Across the Spider-Verse, took to social media on the night of the Academy Awards to say that his movie was “*robbed”, prompting followers to call out the arrogance of the comment. As such, Moore addressed the response soon after, admitting he was bitter. “Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready”.

Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready 😤 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

For the most part, a lot of people really wouldn’t have been that upset if Across the Spider-Verse took home the Oscar over The Boy and the Heron, as it has a massive fanbase (heck, our readers named it the Best Animated Film at this year’s Golden Schmoes, even beating out Miyazaki). It also would have been the rare sequel to take home that prize. But come on, if you’re going to lose to a force that isn’t 11-time winner Pixar, it may as well be Miyazaki. This was exactly the point that co-writer/producer Christopher Miller made following the loss, posting on Instagram, “So proud of our team. You created a new cinematic language whose impact will be felt culturally and within the industry for years to come. And if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT.”

Sadly, Moore’s reaction to the Across the Spider-Verse is indeed tasteless. He would later apologize for his “nature” by blaming his youth (Moore is 28), finally maturely congratulating the winner.

Do you think Across the Spider-Verse deserved to win the Oscar? Or was The Boy and the Heron deserving of a second Hayao Miyazaki win?