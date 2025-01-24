Brad Pitt to reunite with David Ayer to star in and produce the filmmaker’s survival-adventure film Heart of the Beast

David Ayer and Brad Pitt are reuniting for the first time since 2014’s Fury to present the action-survival film Heart of the Beast.

Brad Pitt (Wolfs, Fight Club, 12 Monkeys) and David Ayer (The Beekeeper, Suicide Squad, End of Watch) are getting the band back together for the upcoming World War II action-adventure film Heart of the Beast. Pitt joins the project as a leading man and producer through his Plan B Entertainment studio. Heart of the Beast reunites the duo for the first time since 2014’s Fury, starring Pitt as a seasoned U.S. Army sergeant in charge of a five-person Sherman tank crew during World War II. The new film takes Pitt and Ayer to a vastly different territory by bringing the action to the Alaskan wilderness.

David Ayer directs Heart of the Beast from a script by Cameron Alexander, who also serves as an executive producer. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Heart of the Beast “centers on a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog who battle for survival after a plane crash deep in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness.”

Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton, via Wild Chickens Productions, Ayer’s Crave Films, and Temple Hill Entertainment, are joining the production effort, with Richard Raymond co-producing.

After surprising action fans with his hard-hitting Jason Statham vehicle, The Beekeeper, David Ayer is using the positive momentum for several upcoming projects. Ayer is re-teaming with Statham for A Working Man, starring the bald badass as Levon Cade, a man who left his profession to become a construction worker and good father to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he’s asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counter-terrorism.

David Ayer’s other project in the hopper is Dirty Dozen, an action drama focusing on a U.S. Army major assigned to lead a squad of twelve condemned soldier-prisoners on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines in WWII. Casting for Dirty Dozen remains a secret, but we’re watching for updates.

Will David Ayer’s hot streak continue after The Beekeeper? Are you excited to see Brad Pitt and Ayer back in action for Heart of the Beast? Let us know in the comments section below.