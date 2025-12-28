Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney goes to the goal for the romance series’ plot and superb acting

As Jacob Tierney basks in the overwhelming success of his Heated Rivalry series, which recently concluded its first six-episode season on Crave (HBO Max), he’s also busy deflecting criticism about the show’s acting and plot. Everyone’s entitled to their informed opinion, of course. That goes without saying. However, Tierney refuses to take the negativity to heart when, clearly, so many are over the moon about Heated Rivalry and its superb depiction of yearning and desire.

Jacob Tierney is ready to throw hands for Heated Rivalry

“This show wouldn’t work if any of that were true,” Tierney said concerning complaints about the show’s “bad acting” and lackluster plot. “I mean, it just wouldn’t. Nobody would give a shit about this if the acting was bad, or if there was no story. I think this is a show that actually requires you to pay attention. If you’re glib and you’re on your phone the whole time, or you’re looking to not pay attention, then God bless, and do whatever you want. But you have to be there in the moment if you want to watch. This is a show where there’s a lot of communication between the lines. It’s a lot about behavior. It’s a lot about watching. And if you don’t have the attention span for it or the interest, then I’m gonna be super honest with you. I could give a fuck what Deuxmoi’s criticism is of the show. I literally don’t even know who these people are. I don’t give a fuck what they think about anything. But I understand that, from what I have read multiple times now, people say this is a show that is not a co-viewing experience. You can’t be on your phone. If you wanna get what it’s doing, you have to pay attention to it. It’s definitely made to hold your attention. And if it doesn’t, then that’s a good criticism too. This is not for everybody, and that is A-OK. But I think at a certain point, the show speaks for itself, and the reaction to it speaks for itself, and there’s no way that these boys would be on the receiving end of the attention that they’re getting if they weren’t good. The papa bear in me does not like comments like this, obviously, because I know how hard they work. I think they’re fucking amazing. But we also live in a time where everybody gets their opinion, then they get to put it out on whatever platform they have, and so I get it. Keep doing your thing, Deuxmoi!”

A difference of opinion

Personally, I love Heated Rivalry, and do not agree with Alex Maidy’s 7/10 review score. It’s okay, though. Alex and I are best friends so that I can call him out on his madness. The show is superbly acted, with nuance and small moments making characters shine with a surprisingly large amount of depth. The show is hockey-adjacent, meaning it’s primarily about the players and their activities between games. It’s a show about being unable to live your truth because of twisted social constructs, toxicity within the sports industry, and denying yourself pleasure because of other people’s expectations. The show urges audiences to break those chains with powerful stories about people who deserve a chance at true love, just like anyone else. I’m excited for Season 2, which is (presumably) scheduled for sometime in 2027.