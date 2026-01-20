Heel: Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough thriller gets a trailer and unveils a batch of images

Horror Movie Trailers

For a long time, even up through its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Jan Komasa’s upcoming psychological thriller was going by the title Good Boy… but then, a certain dog movie came along and stole the thunder of that title, so Komasa’s movie is now heading out into the world with the title Heel. Magnolia Pictures will be giving the film a theatrical and On Demand release March 6th – and today, a trailer has dropped online, along with a poster and a batch of images. The trailer can be viewed in the embed above and the poster and images can be found at the bottom of this article.

Cast and Synopsis

A Polish filmmaker who has previously directed the likes of Corpus Christi, Warsaw 44, and Suicide Room, Komasa made his English-language debut with Heel, working from a screenplay by Bartek Bartosik and Naqqash Khalid. The film stars Golden Globe winner Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Anson Boon (Pistol), and Kit Rakusen (Jay Kelly).

Here’s the synopsis: From Academy Award nominated director Jan Komasa, HEEL is a twisted thriller that follows 19-year-old hooligan Tommy (Anson Boon), who revels in a life of drugs, parties, and violence. One night, on a bender with his reckless friends, he becomes separated from the group and is abducted by an unknown figure (Stephen Graham). Though he is no stranger to inflicting violence, he is enraged and horrified when he wakes to find himself chained in the basement of the isolated suburban family home of Chris (Graham), his wife Kathryn (Andrea Riseborough), and their young son Jonathan (Kit Rakusen). The family sets out to reform Tommy’s unruly behavior, forcing him to comply with their relentless mind games or seek escape at any cost.

Komasa earned his Academy Award nomination with Corpus Christi, which was in the running for Best International Feature Film.

Does Heel sound like a movie you would be interested in watching? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below. And check out these images while you’re scrolling down:

