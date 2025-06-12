Her Private Hell: Dougray Scott, Diego Calva, & more cast in Nicolas Winding Refn film

A couple of months ago, we heard that Sophie Thatcher (Companion), Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), Havana Rose Liu (No Exit), and Charles Melton (Warfare) were set to star in Her Private Hell , the latest film from director Nicolas Winding Refn. Now, Deadline has revealed the names of several more cast members. They are: Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible II), Diego Calva (Babylon), Aoi Yamada (Perfect Days), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool & Wolverine), and Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car). Details on the characters they’ll be playing have not been revealed, which makes sense, since we don’t have any idea what the story is, either. We’re assuming that Sophie Thatcher is the “her” of the title, but it’s not clear what the “private hell” is.

Refn is best known for making the 2011 film Drive. His other directing credits include Pusher, Bleeder, Fear X, Pusher II, Pusher III, Bronson, Valhalla Rising, Only God Forgives, The Neon Demon, Too Old to Die Young, and Copenhagen Cowboy. He was also one of the many directors who contributed to the “surreal and psychedelic journey” known as Circus Maximus. Although none of the projects he has made since Drive have been able to match the success or popularity of that film, he has made sure to remain a director worth keeping an eye on.

Not much is known about Her Private Hell, aside from the title, but Deadline’s sources were able to tell them that it “falls in line with the edgy thrillers the auteur is known for like Drive and Bronson.” Refn is directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Esti Giordani, whose credits include the TV shows The Skinny, I Love Dick, Room 104, Vida, and Stick. Neon Pictures is co-financing and handling the distribution. Production is currently underway.

Her Private Hell is being produced by Refn, with Takuma Takasaki, Kimberly Willming, Christina Erritzøe, and Lene Børglum serving as executive producers under the byNWR Originals banner.

Are you interested in Her Private Hell? What do you think of Dougray Scott, Diego Calva, Aoi Yamada, Shioli Kutsuna, and Hidetoshi Nishijimain being cast in the new Nicolas Winding Refn film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.