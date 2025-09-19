Here Be Monsters: sea-set survival thriller from Joachim Rønning acquired by Paramount

Eight years ago, it was announced that director Joachim Rønning was attached to take the helm of a sci-fi thriller project called Here There Be Monsters, which he had written with his brother Andreas. Now, Deadline reports that the project, which has had its title shortened to Here Be Monsters , is finally moving forward and is slated to be Rønning’s next film, following the October release of Tron: Ares. Paramount Pictures, freshly merged with Skydance Media, just acquired the project in a competitive auction.

Co-directing the film Kon-Tiki, which told the story of a Norwegian explorer’s 1947 journey across the Pacific Ocean in a balsawood raft, led Rønning to the job of co-directing the fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was an $800 million success at the worldwide box office. Last year, he brought us the sports biopic Young Woman and the Sea. Working on the water has gone very well for Rønning, so it’s no surprise that he is going back out to sea for his new movie.

When Here Be Monsters was first announced, all that was said about the story is that it does “include water.” Deadline was able to learn that it’s “an intense survival thriller at sea reminiscent of films like Alien and The Thing.”

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer will produce the film with Rønning. The script has received revisions from Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood).

A project set at sea and titled Here There Be Monsters was first announced in 2011, with Robert Zemeckis set to direct from a screenplay by Brian Helgeland. The story was said to center on “Revolutionary War naval hero John Paul Jones — except with sea monsters.” Zemeckis soon left the project. Brad Bird showed some interest in it, then moved on, opening the door for Jaume Collet-Serra to enter negotiations to direct. Bradley Cooper was in the running to play the lead character, “John Paul Jones, who is wrongly stripped of his British naval commission and hired by a shipping magnate to investigate the disappearance of his merchant ships in the North Atlantic. Soon enough, Jones and his crew suspect that it’s the handiwork of a sea monster and have to fight to survive it.” But the movie never happened, and it’s not clear if Rønning’s project has anything to do with that idea.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Joachim Rønning is going to do with Here Be Monsters?