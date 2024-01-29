Here for Blood trailer: wrestler vs. supernatural evil horror comedy starts streaming next month

A full trailer for the horror comedy Here for Blood, starring Shawn Roberts and featuring the voice of Dee Snider, has arrived online

Cineverse has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the gore-soaked action horror comedy Here for Blood , with their plan being to give the film a theatrical and digital release on February 9th. It will be available to watch on the horror streaming service SCREAMBOX that same day. With that date right around the corner, a full trailer for Here for Blood has arrived online, and you can watch it in the embed above.

Directed by Daniel Turres from a screenplay written by James Roberts, Here for Blood follows a down-on-his-luck wrestler and his girlfriend, who are having a hard time making ends meet. When his girlfriend finds herself overwhelmed by exams, muscle-bound wrestler Tom O’Bannon steps in to cover one of her babysitting gigs. But his chill night of junk food and video games quickly takes a turn for the cult-ish when the home is invaded by a gang of mask wearing maniacs. Isolated and unprepared, Tom, his girlfriend and a precocious 10-year-old must survive the night by any means necessary.

The film stars Shawn Roberts, Maya Misaljevic, Joelle Farrow, Tara Spencer-Nairn, Michael Therriault, Samantha Helt, Kelly Penner, Glen Michael Grant, Jesse Buck, Channing Decker, Marqus Bobesich, Jimmy Limb, Marc-Andre Boulanger, Steven Love, John Tench, and Holly Jade Balmer. Legendary rocker Dee Snider is also on the cast list, as he provided the voice of a decapitated skull.

Jacob Windatt and James Roberts produced Here for Blood, with Christian Turres, Daniel Turres, and Shawn Roberts acting as executive producers.

Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cineverse, provided the following statement: “ Blood, gore and so much more, this film is a hell of a lot of fun. It’s the kind of film you go into knowing you are in for a ride, and it delivers on every front. It’s funny, outrageous and still completely original. We know Screambox fans are going to go nuts for this film and we can’t wait to share it with them. “

James Roberts added: “ We are beyond thrilled to be working alongside Cineverse and Screambox. Partnering with their outstanding team of hardworking visionaries was a no-brainer. They understand and respect the horror genre, and most importantly they understand and respect the horror audience. This absolutely feels like the right home for a film like Here for Blood. “

SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.com.

What did you think of the Here for Blood trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it gets released next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.