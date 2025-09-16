Gary Busey thriller Hider in the House is getting a Blu-ray release from Vestron Video

Several years ago, Lionsgate Home Entertainment revived the defunct Vestron Video label for the Vestron Video Collector’s Series of Blu-ray releases, and over the years that series has turned out to be pretty impressive. The list of Vestron Blu-rays includes Chopping Mall, Blood Diner, the Waxwork movies, Return of the Living Dead ///, The Gate, the Wishmaster films, the Warlock films, Slaughter High, Class of 1999, Beyond Re-Animator, Dagon, Maximum Overdrive, Shivers, Little Monsters, The Wraith, Dementia 13, Steel Dawn, Candyman: Day of the Dead, Dream a Little Dream, Extreme Prejudice, Earth Girls Are Easy, the Dentist movies, the Silent Night, Deadly Night sequels, Ghoulies Go to College, and more. The thirty-fifth release from the revived Vestron is a Blu-ray of the great 1989 thriller Hider in the House – and it’s available for pre-order exclusively through the Lionsgate Limited website! The Blu-ray is selling for the price of $24.99 and will be released on October 14th.

Directed by Matthew Patrick from a screenplay by Lem Dobbs, who would go on to write the likes of Dark City, The Limey, and Lee, Hider in the House has the following synopsis: He sees you. He hears you. He knows you. He lives with you. And you don’t even know he’s there. Welcome to Hider in the House. GARY BUSEY is resident psychopath, Tom Sykes, in a riveting performance that will make you check every last closet in your house. After his release from a state institution, Tom Sykes finds a cozy new place to call home: a secret space in the attic of the Dryer family. Sykes knows how to hide. As a child Tom would escape his parents’ violent abuse by hiding in the most remote areas of the house, until the one day when he killed them. Now Julie and Phil Dryer (Mimi Rogers & Michael McKean) have a new nightmare in their dreamhouse. He’s the creak they think is the wind. He’s the noise they blame on the house. Tom Sykes is now a member of the family, and he knows more about them than they know about themselves. Slowly, Sykes’ obsession with Julie unleashes demons trapped in a mind that’s trapped in the attic, but not for long…

As mentioned in the synopsis, the film stars Gary Busey, Mimi Rogers, and Michael McKean. Also in the cast are Kurt Christopher Kinder, Candace Hutson, Elizabeth Ruscio, Chuck Lafont, and Bruce Glover.

Hider in the House comes to Blu-ray with the following special features: Audio Commentary with Hider in the House Director Matthew Patrick and Filmmaker Michael Felsher – Theatrical Trailer – Out of Hiding: The Screenplay of Hider in the House – Tragic Tones: The Music of Hider in the House – No Place Like Home: The Production of Hider in the House – Still Gallery

I have been a fan of Hider in the House ever since I rented it on VHS at a very young age, so I will definitely be adding this Blu-ray to my collection. Are you a fan of the film, and will you be buying this Blu-ray? Let us know by leaving a comment below.