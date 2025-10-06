Synopsis for the Highlander reboot may have leaked online

Trying to get a reboot of the 1986 classic Highlander (watch it HERE) into production has been a long, tough process. Seventeen years have gone by since the project was first announced. It’s been around nine years since John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski signed on to take the helm, and Henry Cavill of Man of Steel and The Witcher was cast in the lead role four years ago. Filming was supposed to be taking place right now – but it recently had to be pushed back to next year because Cavill got injured while training for his role. While we wait for cameras to start rolling, the film’s synopsis may have just leaked online, thanks to industry scooper Daniel Richtman!

Here’s the RUMOR ed synopsis that Richtman passed along: Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organization bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game – an ancient battle where ‘there can be only one.’ Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious ‘Prize’ becomes a battle for humanity’s soul.

Yep, that sounds like Highlander, with some tweaks here and there.

Henry Cavill is taking on the role of Connor MacLeod, and Stahelski has previously said, “ My selling point was, to [Henry Cavill], look, you’ve got a guy that’s been alive for over 500 years. He’s the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation. So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there. And you get to experience someone that’s trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts… ” Cavill is being joined in the cast by Dave Bautista as the villain known as the Kurgan; Karen Gillan as Heather, Connor’s mortal wife and the love of his life; Marisa Abela as an “immortal who is a teacher of swordplay” who is one of Connor’s past loves; Russell Crowe as Connor’s mentor Ramirez; Djimon Hounsou as an immortal warrior from Africa; WWE superstar Drew McIntyre as Connor’s brother Angus; Max Zhang in an unspecified role; and Jeremy Irons as “the leader of a secret order called The Watchers, who are keeping an eye on the immortals and see them as a threat to humanity.” This brings up the question: if the synopsis is accurate, then where’s mortal archaeologist Kate Bennett?

The reboot is set up at Amazon MGM, with UA’s Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt producing alongside Neal H. Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner. Michael Fincher has written the screenplay.

